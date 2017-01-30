Gibson blasts We March

Minister of Labour Shane Gibson said yesterday he is 100 percent convinced that the We March group and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), which called for industrial action last week, are driven purely by politics, and he called on We March to show the Bahamian people where it is getting its funding from.

Gibson said the group’s and the union’s call for an occupation of Bay Street last week was designed to steal the momentum from the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) convention, but they failed in their efforts to do so.

Fewer than 30 people showed up for the occupation, which came after TUC Leader Obie Ferguson said they would do something “very dramatic, very soon” to grab the attention of the government after it “failed to address a myriad of issues” of national importance, including labor issues.

Gibson said while We March has repeatedly claimed that it was not marching against any one political party but agitating generally for change, it is clear that the PLP has always been the target.

“Instead of it being against the establishment, it was now against the PLP, and if you listen to the people who spoke on the (January 10) march, they were all talking against the PLP, and why would you call a demonstration against the PLP on the second day of the convention when you saw the kind of support the convention caused?” he asked.

“You decided to try to see how you can slow down the momentum by calling for a mass demonstration on Bay Street. They asked for a mass strike throughout the country.

“Then after they realized that the members of their union and the people weren’t going on a general strike, they then told the people to sit in and not to work. But if you noticed, you didn’t hear about any industry where people couldn’t get service and work had stopped because they didn’t have the influence to do it. But I am 100 percent certain right now that We March is 100 percent political and against the PLP.

“It has nothing to do with demonstrating against any establishment. So you have the We March people trying to use the union and the union trying to use We March, and none of them is getting the support they want in terms of calling for some mass general strike.”

Last Tuesday, TUC President Obie Ferguson called on Bahamian workers to support the umbrella union and We March in their ongoing agitation.

“Tomorrow, a position is being taken that there will be, as I understand, an official sit down of the workers of this country,” Ferguson said.

“There will be a sit down on Bay Street, and we invite all workers of The Bahamas, all working people of The Bahamas, all dismissed workers, all terminated workers, all workers, all Bahamians and churches. We invite you all to come and let us stand firm for something that would be good to protect the Bahamian people.

“The workers in this country are in bad shape.”

But Gibson said that action had no impact.

The minister participated in We March’s first march on November 25 last year.

He explained yesterday, “When they first advertised the We March, they said they wanted no politician on the march, and then they came around and they changed it on Facebook and they said, ‘No. The politicians should march with their people’, so I believed what they were saying at the time that it’s not political. And when (Foreign Affairs and Immigration Minister) Fred Mitchell told the people not to march, I didn’t see why Fred was criticized, but at the same time, Fred always thought it was political.

“I thought it wasn’t. But after they criticized me and other MPs who marched and didn’t criticize MPs who are supporters of other political parties, I had to question if this was political.”

Among other demands, We March, headed by community activist Ranard Henfield, has been demanding that the government be accountable to the Bahamian people.

Gibson said yesterday that We March should also be transparent.

“We March is saying that they want a government that’s transparent and accountable, so I’m saying to them if they believe in transparency and accountability... Let Mr. Henfield go to the press, the same way he goes to the public and talks everything else, and tell the public exactly where he is getting [the money from],” Gibson said.

“Show all the receipts and show exactly where he is getting all the funding from, all the T-shirts he’s buying, all the money he is spending. Let him come to the public in a transparent way and show the details of the bank accounts of where all the money is coming from.”

In a Facebook post on Friday, Henfield suggested too many Bahamians are content with “catching hell” and suggested his spirit was broken.

“I don't get the impression that enough Bahamians care to have better governance,” he said. “Far too many Bahamians care more for sensational headlines, rumors and petty politics.

“When I see a few thousand people stand up for over 399,000 only to be ridiculed and looked at with scorn by the very same people they stand up for, it breaks my spirit to go on.

“I understand now why we are stuck with approximately 180 people fighting for 38 seats. I understand that many of them care more for money and power via maintaining the status quo than for better governance and the best interest of our country.

“Perhaps it's best that those few thousand of us that opt for better governance over sensational petty politics allow the catching of hell to continue. Perhaps there is comfort in catching hell.

“Personally, I don't think our people should settle for another five years for a life less than the one they are capable of living.”



