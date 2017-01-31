Police force hosts church service, parade in Exuma

It was a time of praise, thanksgiving and celebration as the Royal Bahamas Police Force along with members of other government departments lifted their voices in praise during a worship service at Palestine Union Baptist Church in the Forest, Exuma. The theme for the service was, "Service To Country Above Self". Rev. Lynden Clarke expressed his gratitude to Assistant Superintendent of Police Bradley Sands and Administrator Neil Campbell for choosing to worship at Palestine.

Friends and visitors stood together with the officers in thanking God for His grace and mercy to the island of Exuma and The Bahamas at large.

Among those in attendance were the President of the Exuma Christian Council Rev. Franklin McKenzie, Rev. Dr. Adam Brown, Rev. Randy Musgrove, Rev. Stephen Smith, Pastor Dora Smith, Pastor Larry Wilson of North Carolina Seminary School, Member of Parliament for Exuma Anthony Moss, Administrator Neil Campbell, Chief Councillor Clifford Brian Strachan, retired Administrator Mr. Everett Hart, Council Representative Dominic Rolle, and District Education Superintendent Pamela Gorte.

Rev. Lynden Clarke spoke on the theme derived from 2 Samuel 11 and said that God has blessed the islands of The Bahamas. He noted that many Bahamians fear and revere God, stressing that government agencies must protect the borders of The Bahamas and collect the government's revenue.

Rev. Clarke challenged the uniformed officers to hold onto their integrity no matter what they may face or have to endure. He told them to hold onto their good name and to maintain a good name up to retirement. He admonished all to strive to adapt to the character of Uriah, noting that there is good in everyone and we must strive to remain focused and on track. He said the race is not for the swift, nor the battle for the strong but for the one who endures to the end.

Rev. Clarke encouraged the uniformed officers to continue to enforce the laws of the land and help to provide peace and protection in our communities. He commended and thanked them for their service.

Rev. Cedric Smith prayed a blessing of peace and continued protection upon the uniformed officers. Officer Alonzo Lewis prayed an act of dedication and there was a remembrance for the fallen officers in 2016, namely Corporal 3107 Jamaal Freddie Munnings, Sergeant 956 Aaron Johnson, Corporal 2909 Tamiko Johnathan Rolle, Sergeant 1556 Evelyn Yvette Arnett and Immigration Officer Rachael Munroe Gaitor. The uniformed officers marched on the streets of Forest to commemorate this auspicious occasion.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Bradley Sands made a financial presentation to Rev. Lynden Clarke and the family of Palestine Union Baptist Church.



