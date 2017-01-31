Date:
University of Florida professor to speak at leadership seminar

Published: Jan 31, 2017

Dr. Michael Leslie, professor at the University of Florida in Gainesville, will co-facilitate “The Fundamentals of Effective Leadership Seminar” in Nassau at the British Colonial Hilton on Friday, February 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dr. Leslie was invited to partner with Bahamian-born international motivational speaker, corporate trainer, author and talk show host Spence Finlayson, founder, president & CEO of The Phoenix Institute For Positive Development and Empowerment, to conduct this seminar along with him.

Dr. Michael Leslie teaches graduate courses in international communications and race/gender/class and media and conducts cross cultural research on the impact of media content on society. He is the president of Gemini Advising, Inc. He speaks English, Spanish, French and Portuguese. He has worked in Asia, Europe, Latin America and Africa including Angola, Belgium, Brazil, Cameroon, China, Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Mozambique, South Africa, Venezuela and Zambia.

Some of the benefits for those attending “The Fundamentals of Effective Leadership Seminar” include: Expanding your natural capacity for leadership and expand your ability to work with others in a way that elicits cooperation; partnership and committed action, and that you will transform who you are being as a leader and be able to commit yourself authentically to meeting your targets and producing quality results, both at work and in any area of your life.

For more information and for a full color brochure contact The Phoenix Institute at phoenixinstitute@gmail.com.

 


