Fire at Magistrates Court

Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson advised in a statement last night that her office was informed that in the early hours yesterday, a fire was started at the entrance to the Magistrates Court on Nassau Street.

Maynard-Gibson said: “We are thankful that there are no injuries to report.

“I have been in close contact with the police, who have been on the scene since early this morning conducting a thorough investigation and repairs.

“Due to the swift police action Magistrates Court business continued. I am confident that the investigation will lead to the apprehension of the persons responsible – who will be swiftly brought to justice. In the meantime, we will work with the authorities to increase security measures of the Magistrates Court and related justice buildings.

“This act will not succeed in deterring the hard working men and women in the justice system from carrying out their duties.”



