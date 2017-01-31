Woman charged with armed robbery, causing harm

A woman on bail in relation to murder is back in custody after she was accused of stabbing a woman who offered her a ride.

Rhonda Knowles, 27, of Tarpum Bay, Eleuthera, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt yesterday charged with armed robbery and causing harm.

According to police, on January 25, Clarice Thompson picked up a hitchhiker, alleged to be Knowles, in Palmetto Point and took her to Savannah Sound.

On arrival, Knowles allegedly stabbed Thompson and took $20 from her, police reported.

Knowles, who is also known as “Ganja Baby”, was not represented by a lawyer during her court appearance and she was not required to enter a plea.

She has been remanded into custody at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services and next returns to court on March 17, when it is expected that the case will be transferred to the Supreme Court.

At the time of the alleged incident, Knowles was on bail for the 2009 murder of Lionel McQueen.

McQueen, 29, was found shot to death around 3 a.m. inside a two-bedroom apartment in Royal Palm Estates, Kennedy Subdivision, police said.

Knowles is also accused of the attempted murder of McQueen's roommate, Montez Saunders, who was also shot in the apartment.

Additionally, she was charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery. It is alleged that Saunders, McQueen and a third roommate, Enan Hanna, were all targeted for robbery.



