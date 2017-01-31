Cop’s son accused of unlawfully possessing officers’ ID cards

A policeman’s son who was allegedly caught with law enforcement ID cards has been charged with unlawful possession and deceit of a public officer.

Tyrell Smith, 24, the son of Police Staff Association President Inspector Dwight Smith, was arraigned before Magistrate Samuel McKinney yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Smith was found with a Royal Bahamas Police Force warrant card in the name of DC 2309 Phyllis Saunders on January 27 that was suspected of being stolen or unlawfully obtained.

On the same date, Smith was allegedly found with a Bahamas Department of Correctional Services recruit badge that was suspected of being stolen or unlawfully obtained.

Smith was further accused of making a false statement to PC 3761 Musgrove on January 27.

Smith, who is represented by Miranda Adderley, denied the charges and was granted $1,500 bail.

His trial is scheduled to begin on February 23.



