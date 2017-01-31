PM: We would have known if there were terrorists here

Following an unsubstantiated claim from MSNBC contributor Malcolm Nance that The Bahamas has “more terrorist members than any of those other countries”, Prime Minister Perry Christie yesterday said he was “astonished” by the claim and insisted that if it had been true, “we would have known”.

While appearing as a guest on MSNBC’s “AM Joy”, hosted by Joy-Ann Reid, Nance was discussing U.S. President Donald Trump’s signing of an executive order on Friday banning citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 120 days.

Nance said, “We haven’t banned terrorists from Brazil. ISIS has dozens of members from Brazil, or Trinidad, or The Bahamas, who have more terrorist members than any of those other countries.”

In an interview with the press after the D.W. Davis Junior High School honor’s assembly, Christie said, “Never have Bahamians been named as being a part of that and so I was astonished to hear that claim and I was very pleased to see that it is being reversed, that it is not true.

“We would have known and I’m sure our law enforcement officers would have been made aware of it, because there is tremendous collaboration between the law enforcement and agencies with the United States of America and The Bahamas and there would have been a great sharing of intelligence in that regard and we would have known.

“So I’m relieved that it is not true and therefore every effort we made to convince the people that Bahamians are not that kind of grouping who have been attracted to do those sorts of things.”

In a response on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that there is no knowledge of any such terrorists or group of terrorists or any individual terrorist that is related to ISIS or any other terrorist organization in The Bahamas and branded the report as “rubbish”.

The claim provoked widespread social media backlash as many Bahamians took to Twitter demanding Nance provide substantial evidence to support his claims or apologize.

Nance tweeted on Sunday: “Done. A report on Brussels ISIS attacker with Bahamian passport was refuted. Apologies.”

Last March, the Bahamas government refuted a claim that one of two brothers allegedly responsible for terrorist attacks in Brussels, Belgium, had been linked to The Bahamas.

Nance did not explain why he said The Bahamas has “more terrorist members than any of those other countries”.

After someone tweeted on Sunday, “So you based your blanket statement on one individual?”, Nance responded: “You might want to keep focus on how The Bahamas is viewed by a Trump administration.”

Speaking to the possible implications Trump’s ban could have on the country, Christie said yesterday, “The Bahamas [has] to be mindful of the fact that we are the closest offshore country to the United States of America and therefore policies promulgated by the president of the United States, like the temporary ban that he put in place for certain countries, The Bahamas has to be mindful of the fact that people could be looking to The Bahamas as a different route into the United States.

“We are a stepping stone into the United States, one of those countries who has always been traditionally seen as that and therefore we must be vigilant ourselves with respect to ensuring that we take all the steps necessary to not have ourselves subjected to people coming in trying to get into the United States of America.”



