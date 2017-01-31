Christie: No ‘magic number’ for voter registration

Prime Minister Perry Christie said yesterday there is no “magic number” of registered voters needed for him to call the next election.

When asked yesterday if there is a particular number of registered voters he is seeking, Christie said, “The magic number? No, there is not a magic number.

“I think every leader who has the responsibility of calling for elections would want to know that he has given the people of the country full opportunity to register and satisfied in himself that he has made additional efforts to get registered and given them further notice that they must do so, and then there comes a time when he will give a final notice and then dog eat your lunch.

“It’s now a limited time between now and when the elections are constitutionally [mandated to be called]... and so I think people must see to it.

“The Bahamas has been an extraordinary place in terms of the numbers of people participating in our democracy, and so I’ve won and I’ve lost, and you get used to that; and that happens to be the workings of the democracy.”

At last report, nearly 88,000 people had registered to vote, representing approximately 51 percent of the number of voters who registered in the last general election.

The department reported 87,874 people had registered as of last Wednesday.

Of the 38 constituencies, Killarney has the highest percentage of registered voters – 75 percent.

The lowest percentages of registered voters were in North Eleuthera, Central and South Eleuthera, North Andros and the Berry Islands.

Ultimately, just over 172,000 people registered to vote in the last general election.

Christie said the government is going to be actively involving itself in the registration of Bahamians.

“Bahamians will have to know that we have a tradition of a high percentage of our people voting and exercising their democratic right,” he said.

“The prime minister of the country has the right to call an election when he thinks the country is not only prepared for it, but when he is prepared for it and his political organization.

“[You] must not take the chance of not being registered, so I think the safest best for our democracy is for me to continue to encourage people to go and get registered and not leave it for the last moment when they know something is about to happen.”

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) concluded its three-day convention at the Melia Nassau Beach resort on Thursday night.

Christie said yesterday that he believes the PLP convention will encourage more people to get registered.



