Date:
No explanation on BAMSI spending

  Minister of State for Finance Michael Halkitis (right) yesterday appeared as a special guest on Guardian Radio 96.9 FM's "The Revolution" with host Juan McCartney, where he answered questions from the show's host and Managing Editor of The Nassau Guardian Candia Dames (left).

ROYSTON JONES JR.
Guardian Staff Reporter
Published: Jan 31, 2017

While touting the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) as one of its most important initiatives, the government has yet to provide costing for the project to date.

As of October 2014, the investment in the Andros facility had reached $23 million, according to Prime Minister Perry Christie.

The project experienced several delays, a protracted construction period and reported arson at one of its buildings two years ago.

But, to date, the accounting of BAMSI has been lacking.

While on Guardian Radio’s “The Revolution” with host Juan McCartney yesterday, Minister of State for Finance Michael Halkitis was asked to state the cost of the project.

He was unable to provide one.

Asked for a “ballpark figure”, the minister said he did not want to “take a chance” and speculate.

“I know that part of it is the construction and now they are going to complete the roads,” he said.

Halkitis said he would be able to produce the figure, but did not commit to when he would do so.

When contacted yesterday, Minister of Agriculture V. Alfred Gray was asked the same question.

He said it would be fair to say the government has spent over $20 million on construction.

But he said it would be more appropriate for the Ministry of Works to speak to the construction costs.

“We are still building and the government has given March as its expected deadline to complete those works outside of landscaping,” Gray said.

“I am sure it (the ministry) will provide a total costing.”

Gray committed to providing a detailed breakdown of the cost of the project in the mid-year budget debate, which is expected to occur in February.

“I am hopeful that it will be exacting being so close to the completion of those buildings,” Gray added.

The male dormitory of BAMSI was destroyed by fire in January 2015.

A new co-ed building is expected to replace it, but officials have not said how much the new dorm will cost.

The last estimate was $3 million, but Minister of Works Philip Brave Davis has said that figure was no longer accurate.

The government has touted BAMSI as a vehicle to reduce the nation’s reliance on food imports by as much as 10 percent, approximately $100 million in food import products.

The Bahamas imports around $1 billion worth of food items.

In September 2016, Gray said the BAMSI project, known as “Agri-Vision 2021”, a five-year food security plan, is intended to take local production to the half-billion dollar mark over the next five years.

 


