Pintard, others ratified for FNM last night

Former Free National Movement (FNM) Chairman Michael Pintard, who resigned his post 10 months ago for his involvement in reportedly uncovering an alleged murder plot, was ratified for Marco City last night.

He was among five candidates the FNM ratified for the next general election.

Pintard resigned as chairman and as a senator in what he said was a move to ensure the FNM was not distracted from defeating “an incompetent and unethical” government.

He resigned a week after he declared he will not allow the government to make him a scapegoat in the controversy surrounding a feud between Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard and his billionaire Lyford Cay neighbor Louis Bacon, which dominated the mid-year budget debate in Parliament.

In making his announcement last March, Pintard said it was not an admission of guilt about anything.

Court documents submitted on March 9 outlining an alleged murder plot against certain members of the Save The Bays environmental group, identified Pintard as the individual who uncovered the alleged criminal conspiracy following meetings with two “gang members” — Livingston “Toggie” Bullard and Wisler “Bobo” Davilma — who were allegedly paid to carry out the purported plan.

In an audio recording widely circulated in March, Pintard could be heard discussing how to marshall evidence.

FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis also said Bullard came to bring him fish on two occasions.

Pintard was a member of Save The Bays. He also said he was a consultant for Callenders & Co. and was paid by the law firm, not the environmental group.

After the STB members filed their lawsuit in the Supreme Court in March, the FNM called for a police investigation into the matter, but Prime Minister Perry Christie advised he had already ordered one and asked the FNM to cooperate as it may involve criminal proceedings, which he said could impact the opposition.

This month, Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade said the investigation is not going anywhere as there has been no official complaint filed against the two men at the center of the matter.

Minnis, who addressed FNMs, did not mention the STB matter or Pintard’s involvement last night.

Incumbent East Grand Bahama MP and FNM Deputy Leader Peter Turnquest was also among those ratified last night.

Attorney and former Royal Bahamas Defence Force marine Darren Allan Henfield has been ratified for North Abaco.

Last night, Minnis said Henfield, with his vast experience in the defence force, will help an FNM administration fight the crime epidemic, which “has exploded under the PLP government”.

Chairman for the FNM’s Association of South and Central Eleuthera Stephen ‘Hank’ Johnson has been ratified for that constituency.

Howard Mackey has been ratified for North Eleuthera.

The FNM has now ratified 35 candidates for the next general election.

“The Bahamian people are demanding change to the way that business has been conducted in The Bahamas for decades, and the FNM’s change team promises to disrupt the politicians’ entrenched status quo,” Minnis said.

“We once again call on the embattled prime minister to finally release the Boundaries Commission report and set a date for the election because the FNM is ready to bring change to The Bahamas.

“I invite all Bahamians to unite with us at the FNM. Together we can rid our beloved country of the inept PLP, a regime that has been responsible for bringing this country to its knees amidst a ramped crime epidemic.

“With God's help, and your support, we will rescue this nation from the downward road and put it on a path of peace and prosperity.”



