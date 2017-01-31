PM: Minnis should keep quiet

Prime Minister Perry Christie yesterday warned Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis to “keep quiet” before the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) highlights his “inadequacies and ineffectiveness”.

On Friday, Minnis said the final night of the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) national convention was Christie’s desperate attempt to hold onto power without a plan for the nation.

He dismissed Christie’s move to bring once key members of the FNM on stage at the convention to pledge their support for the PLP and its leader.

While at D.W. Davis Junior High School, Christie told members of the press, “Minnis speaks about desperation on my part, [but] you can not be a Progressive Liberal Party leader in today’s Bahamas and evidence desperation.

“We are the government. We are the governing party now.

“Minnis has lost the position as leader of the opposition.

“Minnis has lost the membership in the House of Assembly.

“He is a minor player in the House of Assembly.

“He should try his best to keep quiet so that we do not highlight the levels of inadequacies and ineffectiveness that is plaguing him.

“We have tried our best to allow democracy to flourish.

“We have not spoken ill of him, even though from a factual point of view we can.

“I want Mr. Minnis to have a good career but I will do my best not to have that career flourish at this stage in our country’s history.”

Christie added, “I don’t want to be able to say what Minnis’ real difficulty is because Loretta Butler-Turner has taken his job from him. He ought to have seen it coming.

“I knew it was coming.

“I even warned him that they made an effort to go to Government House, but he is so innocent and naive that he allows these things to happen and then he finds himself in an impossible position of trying to strickle at people who are sitting and smiling at him. And that’s what I’m doing, I am sitting and smiling at him.”

Minnis said last week that the PLPs were like “drowning men, reaching for straws to survive”.

He insisted that bringing former FNMs on stage at the convention last week was a replay of 1992 when the PLP was on the verge of defeat and former Prime Minister Sir Lynden Pindling had multiple FNMs pledge their loyalty to the PLP.

Former FNM MPs Algernon Allen, Lester Turnquest, Anthony Miller and Byran Woodside were among some of the former FNMs to take the PLP convention stage last week.

Other well-known former FNMs Calvin Farquharson, Peter Carey, Ivoine Ingraham and Wellington Smith also expressed their support for the PLP and its leader.

Christie said yesterday, “The leader of the [FNM], he is actually speaking about people who were members of his organization and supporters of his organization; people who have given much to the country and so when I speak of Hubert Ingraham or even Hubert Minnis, I have to allow for the fact that they have made sacrifices.

“Algernon Allen is no different. Those who were not elected members; they were party mechanics that worked hard for the party.

“Lester Turnquest and (Byran) Woodside, those are people who I really respect.

“They made a choice to come and support Perry Christie and or the PLP. I support that. That’s what our democracy is about.

“There are people who would leave us and go to the other side. It happens that way and we have to applaud them, respect them for their views.

“We are disappointed sometimes when they leave us but we most certainly have to respect their right to do that.”

Christie added that although he has tried to minimize making any comment on Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins and Bamboo Town MP Renward Wells leaving the PLP to join the FNM, he was very disappointed when they left.

“I was disappointed, very disappointed that I attracted young men to my party and they decided to leave,” he said.

“Now having said that, I am gratified that I have a significant number of former members of the Free National Movement joining me.”

When asked whether there is any truth to the claims that some of the former FNM supporters were offered jobs by the government, Christie indicated that Miller is working for the government and he has authorized employment for Ingraham.

However, Christie insisted that these former FNM supporters did not join him because of jobs.



