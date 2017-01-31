Amid widespread criticisms that his recent explanation of how government spent more than $1 billion collected in value-added tax (VAT) was hollow, Minister of State for Finance Michael Halkitis said yesterday that he never intended to provide a detailed accounting of how VAT revenue was spent, but sought to lay out some examples of the services and projects the government has been able to provide because of its reformed tax regime.

Responding to a suggestion that his speech at the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) convention last Tuesday was disingenuous, Halkitis said it was not “an attempt to deceive” anyone, but his speech was catered to a PLP convention audience and not to financial professionals.

In his speech at the PLP’s convention, Halkitis insisted that VAT revenue was spent on the Critical Care Block at Princess Margaret Hospital, Bahamasair’s new fleet of aircraft, recent hurricane relief efforts and major capital investments in the Royal Bahamas Defence, among other things.

But as pointed out by The Nassau Guardian, in most of the examples provided the government borrowed money.

“I never went there to say to people, this is how much we collected during this time and this is how it was spent,” Halkitis said on Guardian Radio’s “The Revolution” with host Juan McCartney, who was later joined by Guardian Managing Editor Candia Dames.

“That was not my intention. My intention was to say to people, this was our intention when we implemented VAT - to put us in a position to service you.

“The system was inadequate. We could not provide the services.

“Because we implemented VAT, and you would see I went through from scholarships to teachers, to construction, to Bahamasair to the defense force, showing we provided for education, we provided for medicine, we provided for all of these things, and so I did the list, and it was not intended...I mean, I had 10 minutes, speaking to a political convention.

“I am not speaking to a bankers’ or an institute of accountants’ week.”

He added, “It was not an attempt to deceive.

“My whole context was, going back to the implementation when we said we need to have this tax so we can improve services, and so, I wanted to go through some of the things that we were able to do.”

Asked whether he felt his explanation last week was an accurate, comprehensive explanation of VAT revenue spending, Halkitis admitted, “Well no because, again now, I was speaking at a convention. I had 10 minutes. If I was speaking at an accountants’ week seminar, that’s a different thing. But, I wanted to just - you’re at a convention, you are speaking to a particular audience - bring home the point that we did not implement this just for the sake of doing it.”

Halkitis added that the response to his speech and the PLP’s convention by and large has been congratulatory and people were satisfied with his explanation.

“We can ask until the cows come home, ‘tell me where the VAT money gone?’” Halkitis said.

“And the answer will be the same. We have a consolidated fund...Those are the facts.”

Halkitis pledged to provide a detailed breakdown of government spending of VAT during the mid-year budget if Parliament is not dissolved by that time.



