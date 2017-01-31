VAT accounting remains unclear

Minister of State for Finance Michael Halkitis acknowledged yesterday that value-added tax (VAT) revenue did not go toward the purchase of Royal Bahamas Defence Force vessels and Bahamasair planes, and that $150 million has not yet been spent to introduce National Health Insurance (NHI); he stated that there is no way to account specifically for VAT revenue, as all money collected goes into the constituted consolidated fund.

In his speech at the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) convention last Tuesday, Halkitis said VAT revenue was spent on the Critical Care Block at Princess Margaret Hospital, Bahamasair’s new fleet of aircraft, recent hurricane relief efforts and major capital investments in the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, among other things.

But the government borrowed large sums of money for these projects.

The minister also said the government is “building new schools” and has invested tens of millions of dollars in repairs and upgrades of existing schools, and “that’s where the VAT money gone”.

But the government has not built any new schools to date.

While on Guardian Radio 96.9 FM’s “The Revolution” with host Juan McCartney, who was joined by Guardian Managing Editor Candia Dames, Halkitis was pressed to explain this and his other examples of where VAT money was used.

The government has collected over $1 billion in VAT, according to Halkitis.

“I’ll go back to the point that all the money goes into the consolidated fund,” he said.

“We have already spent money, for example, the school in San Salvador, (San Salvador Primary School).

“I know about that one. There is a new primary school being built in Lowe Sound, Andros.

“If they have not started the construction, they have definitely started the clearing and the groundbreaking.

“And, the one in West Grand Bahama that is funded by the government.

“I think ground has been broken, and so, they should start construction, if they haven’t started it already.”

When asked to explain the $150 million he said the government has provided to introduce National Health Insurance (NHI), which remains in the registration phase, Halkitis again made the case that all revenue goes into the consolidated fund.

In this current fiscal year, the government allocated $60 million for NHI.

Prompted to explain whether the government has spent $150 million on NHI, Halkitis said, “No, we haven’t put it already. We have budgeted for it.”

He continued, “In reality, we do not have an account that says that’s VAT money, that’s customs duty.

“All the money goes into the system. Now this question has come up, ‘where the VAT money gone?’

“The point I sought to make was that we reformed the system and implemented VAT.

“A big part of that, the result of that, is we collected more revenue and the government is in a better position to do all the things that the government needs to do.

“... So, when I say that is where the VAT money gone, this is where the money gone.”

Additionally, Halkitis said last week that the government used VAT revenue to facilitate “a new fleet of aircraft for Bahamasair at a cost of $100 million”.

But Bahamasair Chairman Valentine Grimes confirmed to Guardian Business in December 2015 that the government was borrowing $100 million for Bahamasair’s new fleet from local banks.

Yesterday, Halkitis said, “It says very clearly we facilitated a new fleet, which means, we negotiated the loan on behalf of Bahamasair.

“If you would recall, within that transaction we had to advance money to Bahamasair until the financing came through. That was about $44 million”.

The government was reimbursed that money.

Halkitis added that in this budget the government provided $15 million to Bahamasair as a subvention.

As for the RBDF upgrade, known as Project Sandy Bottom, in March 2014 Prime Minister Perry Christie tabled a resolution in the House of Assembly to borrow $232 million from Deutsche Bank to buy nine vessels and carry out ancillary civil work for the RBDF.

Asked why he said VAT money was used to purchase the fleet, Halkitis said, “You cannot say within that... this much is VAT, this much is customs, this much is road traffic, as it’s government funds”.

“But, the fact of the matter is, the only reason you can borrow that is because of your financial position; and secondly, we are going to be paying that loan for 12 years, so we are going to be paying it from VAT, partially,” he added.

Halkitis also said in his convention speech that the VAT revenue was used for the rebuilding efforts following Hurricanes Joaquin and Matthew at “a cost of hundreds of millions of dollars. That’s where the VAT money went”.

The government, however, passed a resolution in Parliament to borrow $150 million to help cover the cost associated with both hurricanes, amid scrutiny about why VAT money could not be used to defray the cost.

According to the government, Joaquin cost an estimated $150 million in damage, while Matthew cost an estimated $600 million.

Pressed on whether at least $200 million has been used in rebuilding efforts for those hurricanes (given that he told the convention hundreds of millions of dollars in VAT revenue was spent on hurricane relief efforts), Halkitis went back to his point about government revenue being combined in the consolidated fund.

He also revealed that while a resolution was passed for $150 million, the government borrowed just over $100 million.

“There is a gap in the time to get all of that financing organized,” the minister said.

“That takes some time and you begin to spend.

“You can’t stand still waiting for the loan funds to come through before you begin to bring some relief.”

The minister committed to providing a detailed breakdown of VAT spending during the upcoming mid-year budget debate if Parliament has not been dissolved by then.



