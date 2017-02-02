Rollins says McCartney, Moncur appointments ‘a mistake’

Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins said yesterday that in hindsight, Official Opposition Leader Loretta Butler-Turner’s decision to appoint Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Branville McCartney and Justice of the Peace Rodney Moncur to the Senate was a mistake.

While on the Guardian Radio talk show “2 to 4” with Nahaja Black, regarding McCartney, Rollins said, “At the time, I believed that it was an important move to make because, as I said earlier I believe that you have to have a unified opposition.”

Rollins was among the “Rebel Seven” MPs who had Free National Movement Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis removed as Official Opposition leader late last year.

He indicated that the decision to appoint McCartney was not an individual decision from Butler-Turner.

“She did that with the knowledge of the seven of us,” Rollins said.

“That, that was the direction that would be helpful in bringing together the two main (oppositions).

“It was intended to be strategic.

“...The reality is that Mr. McCartney knows full well that there were efforts made to try and create a unification and that it was with a view to do what’s in this country’s best interest.”

In an interview on Hot 91.7 FM Butler-Turner announced that she and McCartney were forming a “very powerful and bold” coalition that will “change the direction of the country”.

McCartney, however, refuted Butler-Turner’s assertions insisting that he was not aware of the coalition.

Rollins said yesterday, “Mr. McCartney was gung-ho about promoting this idea of a unification.

“However, he stepped back after he received a lot of backlash from his supporters, many of whom threatened him with departure from the party if he gave it any further consideration.”

He added: “Putting Branville McCartney in the senate as leader of opposition business has done nothing really.

“The approach taken by Mr. McCartney has been simply to use it as a springboard for the DNA.

“The reality is, however, that the intention of the seven of us was to demonstrate that we could exercise a mindset that the interest of the country was greater than any single person’s political ambition and we though that Mr. McCartney would sublimate or minimize his own personal ambition for the greater good.

“I think clearly the utterances that he has made in disavowing certain things that Loretta Butler-Turner has said, denying that certain considerations were being considered, indicated that he was about propping himself up politically and not making the difficult decisions that were needed in order to promote the interest of a unified opposition.”

As for Moncur, who routinely uses his radio show to attack members of the media who he perceives write unflattering portrayals of his antics, Rollins said the new senator has displayed poor judgement and has done a disservice to his appointment.

“When you denigrate a member of the media simply because you can’t take their criticisms of you and you try to beat them into submission to cause them to leave you out of their political analysis, you are not someone who is democratic,” Rollins said.

“You do not appreciate the value of the fourth estate.

“Mr. Moncur, in my estimation, has performed in a way that is unbefitting the office to which he was appointed.

“Mr. Moncur has demonstrated that by his poor judgment and his actions he has done a disservice to the confidence reposed in him by Loretta Butler-Turner, and he ought to demonstrate by his conduct that he is capable.

“…In hindsight based on how he has performed thus far, it was a mistake.”

When asked about the future plans of the Rebel Seven, Rollins said, “There has been no communication from the seven to indicate that we have any intention to form another political entity.”

He also indicated that he may not run in the next general election.

“I’m not sure that I will be running because I don’t believe you should force those things,” he said.

“The way things are right now there is a very real possibility that I won’t, but I don’t think you run for running sake.”

Butler-Turner has recently announced her intentions to run as an independent.



