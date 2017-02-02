Fitzgerald knocks FOIA advocates

As he outlined the key components of the Freedom of Information Bill in Parliament, Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald said yesterday that despite the proponents and advocates marching for the bill to be passed, many of those people “who had an opportunity to comment and contribute to the Freedom of Information Bill, did not.”

“I said it before, Mr. Speaker, I was somewhat disappointed at the public’s response, particularly in light of all of the commentary we have been hearing about the Freedom of Information Bill,” he said.

“I see people marching and all for the Freedom of Information Bill when the bill is before Parliament.

“I don’t know what they are marching for that for.

“But again, Mr Speaker, a lot of commentary and nobody wants to even take the time to understand what is going on. I am not even sure they care.

“Many of them, Mr. Speaker, I would put on the record, who had an opportunity to comment and contribute to the Freedom of Information Bill, did not.

“And yet still, Mr. Speaker, they were leading marches in this country knowing full well that they had the opportunity to do so.

“I saw, Mr. Speaker, after the march they held a meeting somewhere to speak about the Freedom of Information; after the march, after the bill was getting ready to come before Parliament.

“Still, no comment with regard to what concern they have with the bill yet, Mr. Speaker.”

Despite the “low participation”, the minister said there was some “substantial and constructive recommendations that were made”.

A Freedom of Information Bill was passed under the former administration, but was never enacted.

Upon the Progressive Liberal Party coming to office, Fitzgerald said there were over 100 amendments that had to be made.

The government tabled the FOI Bill in December amid demands from organizers of ‘We March Bahamas’ for a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

The group marched in November and again last month over government transparency and accountability.

Hundreds of protestors showed up for both marches.

Yesterday, Fitzgerald said the government has been transparent and has invited commentary at numerous junctures.

He said the overarching intent of the legislation, which he expects to be passed, is to ensure public participation, accountability and transparency.

The legislation would give the public a general right to access records held by public authorities subject to certain exemptions.

Requests would need to be made in writing.

There would be no cost for the information except a “small cost” to cover reproducing the information.

All Bahamians, permanent residents, companies of The Bahamas, associations and any person with a close connection to The Bahamas would be able to request records.

Requests for information would be responded to within 30 days, according to the bill, and the party making the request could request a review if there is a denial of any request.

An appeal could also be made to the information commissioner, an independent person appointed by the governor general based of the recommendation of the prime minister.

According to the bill, information of security, defense or international relations would be exempt.

Information on contracts under bid would also be exempt so as not to create an unfair advantage.

Exempted information would also include those that inhibit free discussion on views, endanger the physical or mental health of an individual or that reveals government process on certain decisions, including opinions, advice and conversations between the prime minister and governor general, as well as Cabinet meetings.

Sensitive personal data would still fall under the purview of the data protection commissioner.



