Nottage: Govt prepared to go to homes to register voters

Making a case that the government is doing all it can to bolster low voter registration numbers, Minister of National Security Dr. Bernard Nottage said yesterday that the government is prepared to visit people’s homes to register them to vote for the next general election.

Responding to a question from The Nassau Guardian outside the House of Assembly on what the government plans to do to encourage people to register to vote, Nottage, who has responsibility for elections, said, “We have reached 90,000 [registered voters]. We are doing everything we can to increase numbers.

“We have increased the centers for registration and even extended the hours.

“We are even prepared to go to people’s homes, yes.”

While Nottage did not expand on the extent to which the government is prepared to go to people’s homes, when contacted, Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall told The Nassau Guardian he was not aware of any plans to go door to door to register citizens.

Hall confirmed that 92,657 people had registered to vote as of 5:30 p.m. yesterday.

Nottage said recently that the low voter registration has impacted the ability of the Boundaries Commission’s report to be tabled.

He said the government wants to ensure no further adjustments need to be made.

“The Boundaries Commission normally would not report until such time as the commission has access to the information that it needs to determine whether there needs to be any changes, and the principal thing they are looking at, I think, is the volume of registrants,” he explained.

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham told The Guardian on Tuesday that the late reporting of the Boundaries Commission could lead to challenges in getting the voter register properly prepared.

Yesterday, Nottage sidestepped questions on the delay of the commission’s report.

House Speaker Dr. Kendal Major said last month that while he had expected the final report of the commission to be tabled in Parliament on January 9, “much to my disappointment”, several “unprecedented and mitigating factors”, including leaked information in December, impacted the commission’s work.

As of January, the Parliamentary Registration Department extended registration hours to 8 p.m. from Monday to Saturday on New Providence and to 7 p.m. on weekdays on Grand Bahama.

It also opened around two dozen registration centers at schools across New Providence, in addition to the established locations.



