PM: I’ll respond to Ingraham

Prime Minister Perry Christie said yesterday that while he had not had an opportunity to read the concerns expressed by former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham over issues related to the upcoming general election, he will review Ingraham’s comments made to The Nassau Guardian and respond at a later date.

Following the morning session of the House of Assembly, the media trailed the prime minister and asked him to respond to Ingraham’s criticisms of Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall and the delay of the Boundaries Commission report.

“Unfortunately, I have not had a chance to; I have not read the article,” Christie said as he walked to his waiting vehicle.

“It appears Hubert came out on two fronts. I am going to read it. I’ll have to respond later.”

Ingraham told The Guardian on Tuesday that he is concerned that the parliamentary commissioner will be unable to ensure a smooth election process due to his inexperience, citing the problems that arose during the June 7, 2016 gender equality referendum.

“Yes. I do have concerns, and this year the situation and my concerns are aggravated by the fact that the individual responsible for organizing the registry, the parliamentary commissioner, is inexperienced in the conduct of elections,” he said.

“Since ‘92, we’ve had very experienced people in charge of the election process.

“The last time we had an inexperienced person in charge of elections was in 1987, and that result in 1987 proved to be very disastrous for The Bahamas, and we should never have to experience that again.

“And of course, my view about the conduct of the election is also influenced and informed by the conduct of the referenda, the recent results and the certification of the results.”

At the end of the night of June 7 — hours after the polls closed — Hall was unable to declare the outcome of the referendum, or provide results in many instances.

The following day, Nottage suggested it was more difficult to conduct a referendum with four questions than a general election.

Days later, Hall advised that he had done everything required of him legally.

Ingraham also lamented the late reporting of the Boundaries Commission.

He said this could lead to challenges in getting the voter register properly prepared.

At last report, there were nearly 90,000 registered voters, less than 50 percent of the approximately 182,000 eligible voters.

House Speaker Dr. Kendal Major said last month that while he had expected the final report of the commission to be tabled in Parliament on January 9, “much to my disappointment”, several “unprecedented and mitigating factors”, including leaked information in December, impacted the commission’s work.

According to the constitution, the commission should review the boundaries of the country and submit a report to the governor general at “intervals of not more than five years”, and the governor general “shall cause such report to be laid before the House of Assembly forthwith”.

It has been more than five years since the last report was completed.

The last report is dated November 16, 2011.



