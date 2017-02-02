12-yr-old charged with gun possession

A seventh grade student who allegedly had a gun in his school bag was yesterday released on $1,000 bail.

The 12-year-old A.F. Adderley student appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt with his parents.

The boy and his father started to cry as he entered a not guilty plea to the charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Prosecutors allege that the boy had a component part of a firearm, a 9mm pistol without a firing pin, on January 30.

Ferguson-Pratt released the boy into his parents’ custody until 3:30 p.m. as she sought advice on whether she had the jurisdiction to grant bail.

She said, “I am not going to put this child in the cell. I am not even satisfied that we have adequate facilities to contain a 12-year-old.”

The boy makes his next court appearance before Juvenile Court Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux on February 20.

Turnquest-Deveaux did not sit yesterday.



