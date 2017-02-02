John Bostwick abandons ammunition conviction appeal

Attorney and political activist John Bostwick yesterday decided not to proceed with his appeal against a conviction for possession of ammunition.

Court of Appeal President Dame Anita Allen formally affirmed the conviction and sentence after Bostwick’s lawyer, Wayne Munroe, QC, told the court that a notice of abandonment had been filed on Tuesday.

Dame Anita said, “Inasmuch as the appeal has been abandoned, the appeal stands dismissed. The conviction and sentence of the magistrate are affirmed.”

In spite of the decision not to pursue the appeal, Bostwick said he maintained his innocence outside of court.

Bostwick paid a $15,000 fine last January to avoid spending one year in prison for the offense.

Throughout his trial before Magistrate Andrew Forbes, Bostwick, a former senator, claimed that unidentified people who sought to curtail his political ambitions framed him.

Bostwick suggested that many people, including staff at the Grand Lucayan Hotel and someone in the airport, “had the means and opportunity to put the items in the bag”.

Bostwick’s trial lawyers, Henry Bostwick, QC, Elliot Lockhart, QC, and Lisa Bostwick-Dean, argued that the offense was unproven, due to the lack of fingerprints and a lack of serial numbers of the bullets to prove the bullets entered as exhibits at the trial were the same as the ones seized at the airport.

Forbes reasoned it would have been impractical to lift prints from the bullets, given their size and surface. He said, “The singular issue is whether the defendant had knowledge, custody and control.”

Forbes noted that Bostwick had initially suggested that the bullets were planted in his bag, which he claimed was left in the trunk of his rental car, when it was valet parked. However, when confronted with surveillance footage that showed Bostwick taking the bag into the hotel, Bostwick said he took the bag into the room and left it unattended.

According to Bostwick, his girlfriend and her sister met two “unsupervised maids” in the room when they returned. Bostwick also said the bag was left unattended when he left the key in the ignition when he went to take a tour of his friend Christopher Wells’ home.



