Gray on murder signs: It was only politics

Firing back at criticisms from Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins over the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) erecting billboards ahead of the 2012 general election highlighting the high murder rate, Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources V. Alfred Gray suggested yesterday “it was only politics”.

Rollins was responding to a charge from Gray who insisted in the House of Assembly that, “Some of (the members) on the side opposite when things go good for The Bahamas they vex. They vex because they want it to go bad for political reasons. Mr. Speaker, that is, in my view, not good politics. It is not good politics.”

Rollins then pointed to the PLP’s 2012 election campaign.

“No one on this side relishes the demise of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” Rollins said.

“I would only like for the record to state, and I am embarrassed that I was even present when it was done, that the side opposite, during the course of the last election campaign, posted signs indicating how many murders were happening in this country, in the sight of those coming to this country, that gave a bad name to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

“That was reckless and they clearly relished the demise of the country in relation to the high rate of murders in this country.

“But now in government they have nothing at all to say about it, and it is hypocritical and it says that they only care to get into power, and when they get into power and they do worse than the prior administration, they [are] mum.

In response,Gray said, “Mr. Speaker, during election campaigns people who want to get into power say things that, when you analyze it later, sometimes you say, ‘well it was only politics’.

“And, Mr. Speaker, more often than not it happens on both sides, make promises, deal with people in ways which otherwise after elections some of them change their phone numbers; they do all of that.

“But that’s the campaign, and that’s the result of the elected members.”

In the lead-up to the 2012 general election, the PLP erected billboards in locations frequented by tourists on New Providence, highlighting the high murder count under the Ingraham administration.

The billboards read “Under the FNM government 490 plus murders”.

Rollins, then a member of the PLP, stood side by side with PLP Deputy Leader Philip Brave Davis and other PLPs in support of the billboards during the campaign.

Though Prime Minister Perry Christie said in January 2014 he did not regret his party’s decision to erect the murder billboards before the election, four months later he said in hindsight he would not do it again.

There have been more than 500 murders since the PLP took office in May 2012.



