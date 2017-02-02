Fitzgerald defends Halkitis

Marathon MP Jerome Fitzgerald and members of the opposition clashed in Parliament yesterday as Fitzgerald defended Minister of State for Finance Michael Halkitis over his recent explanation of the government’s use of value-added tax (VAT) revenue.

Fitzgerald said he felt compelled to address what he called misinformation about VAT spending and the “intellectual dishonesty” of the opposition and the media on the matter, which he stressed was simple.

He noted that last year June, the government laid out its budget, indicating that VAT revenue accounted for 25 percent of the government’s revenue: “$652 million, 25 percent”.

“This ain't no rocket science,” he said.

“It is laid out in the budget debate.

“Twenty-five cents out of every dollar the government spends comes from VAT.

“I mean, what’s hard about that?

“A grade one student could understand that.

“All the teachers; all the persons employed by government; all the roads; all the clinics; Bahamasair - we subsidize Bahamasair - that comes from VAT money. Water and Sewerage [Corporation] we subsidize.

“The scholarships that I have been able to double.

“[We have] been able to do that from VAT; 25 cents out of every dollar.

“The defense force boats. Who pays the loans?

“Twenty-five cents of every dollar paid on a loan comes from VAT money.

“And. Mr. Speaker, what gets me is that there are people who know better. The member for East Grand Bahama (Peter Turnquest) knows better.”

Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins, who pointed out that Fitzgerald’s portfolio does not include matters of finance, called the education minister’s math into question.

“The reality is, if his numbers are correct, that means the treasury is collecting at least $2.4 billion a year, which means we should be operating a surplus and not a deficit, which means then, that the budget that we came here to debate, which says they expect to collect $1.9 billion, is off by some $500 million, according to his poor math,” Rollins said.

“And I am hurt because the children who were just here today, who look up to him as the minister of education, they expect him to know math.

“And, he doesn’t understand that the figure he gave just now totally blows a hole in the budget projections of this very same government.”

Rollins called on the minister of finance or minister of state for finance to address the matter.

When contacted, Fitzgerald told The Nassau Guardian his calculations were based on 25 percent of the projected revenue, inclusive of fees and dividends.

During the budget debate last year, Prime Minister Perry Christie projected recurrent revenue collections of $2.176 billion in 2016/17 and recurrent expenditure of $2.321 billion.

Turnquest chimed in that the Bahamian people are not fooled and know the government borrowed money in many of the claimed uses of VAT revenue, “which we are now paying for”.

“Be genuine with the Bahamian people,” Turnquest said.

“And, Mr. Speaker, the Bahamian people have a right to ask the question, ‘where is the VAT money going’, because that is not the premise they were sold for the implementation of it. They said it was going to reduce the debt and that is what they (the public) expected.”

In his speech at the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) convention last Tuesday, Halkitis said VAT revenue was spent on the Critical Care Block at Princess Margaret Hospital, Bahamasair’s new fleet of aircraft, recent hurricane relief efforts and major capital investments in the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, among other things.

As a guest on Guardian Radio’s “The Revolution” with host Juan McCartney and Guardian Managing Editor Candia Dames on Monday, Halkitis acknowledged that VAT revenue did not go toward the purchase of Royal Bahamas Defence Force vessels and Bahamasair planes, and that $150 million has not yet been spent to introduce National Health Insurance (NHI).

He stated that there is no way to account specifically for VAT revenue, as all money collected goes into the constitutionally mandated Consolidated Fund, and while his speech was not an “attempt to deceive”, it was catered to a PLP convention audience and not to financial professionals.

More than $1 billion has been collected in VAT.

Yesterday, Christie pledged a full accounting of VAT spending, advising Parliament that he has ordered the Ministry of Finance to produce a “full explanation”, so that “nobody has to ask ‘where the VAT money is’”.



