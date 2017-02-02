PM promises VAT report

Prime Minister Perry Christie said yesterday he has directed the Ministry of Finance to prepare a full reporting on value-added tax (VAT) spending that the government will present to the Bahamian people, so that nobody has to ask ‘where the VAT money is’.

Christie’s statement in Parliament came two days after Minister of State for Finance Michael Halkitis defended his explanation for how VAT revenue has been spent, only to explain on Monday that there is no way to account specifically for VAT revenue, as all money collected goes into the constitutionally mandated Consolidated Fund.

The prime minister spoke to the issue amid public debate over Halkitis’ speech at the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) convention last week in which he claimed VAT revenue was spent on certain projects the government borrowed money to finance.

“Let me say, notwithstanding what the member for Golden Isles (Halkitis) will say during this debate, I have directed the Ministry of Finance to prepare fully, a full explanation; to maximize the publicity on it; to speak to the Bahamian people on it; and to, at length, show that when we reduced duty as we did, 40 percent of the VAT money would go to compensate for the reduction of duties and other taxes; another 30 percent would go, [30] cents of every dollar, to debt reduction, I think, Mr. Speaker.

“These are matters that we will show, right. We will detail it.

“We will present the graphs and we will present it in every nook and cranny in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

“So, nobody has to ask ‘where the VAT money is’.”

The prime minister did not provide a timeframe for that reporting or when it would be presented to the public.

In his speech at the PLP’s convention last Tuesday, Halkitis said VAT revenue was spent on the Critical Care Block at Princess Margaret Hospital, Bahamasair’s new fleet of aircraft, recent hurricane relief efforts and major capital investments in the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, among other things.

As a guest on Guardian Radio’s “The Revolution” with host Juan McCartney and Guardian Managing Editor Candia Dames, Halkitis acknowledged that VAT revenue did not go toward the purchase of Royal Bahamas Defence Force vessels and Bahamasair planes, and that $150 million has not yet been spent to introduce National Health Insurance (NHI).

He stated that there is no way to account specifically for VAT revenue, as all money collected goes into the constitutionally mandated Consolidated Fund, and while his speech was not an “attempt to deceive”, it was catered to a PLP convention audience and not to financial professionals.

More than $1 billion has been collected in VAT.

When he spoke in Parliament yesterday, Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald sought to defend Halkitis’ explanation over VAT revenue, getting into a heated exchange with Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins.

At one point, Rollins asserted that the minister of education was seeking to defend the minister of state for finance on a matter of finance, while the minister responsible (Halkitis) sat in silence.

Halkitis rose to his feet to dismiss the assertion.

“I just wanted to give a preview because it was taken, it has been suggested that I remain silent in the face of this swirling, whatever it is,” he said.

“I do intend to speak in this debate, Mr. Speaker, to defend all of the utterances that I have made from before the implementation of VAT to the implementation, up until today.”

The question of how the government spent VAT revenue featured prominently during the Black Friday and Majority Rule Day marches held by the community group, We March.



