BTC teams up with the Red Cross

  • Eldri Mackey, BTC vice president for the Northern Bahamas, receiving the corporate donor award from Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling and the Red Cross executive committee in 2016.


Published: Feb 03, 2017

Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) was a platinum sponsor at the annual Red Cross Ball. BTC CEO Leon Williams noted that, “For years, the Bahamas Red Cross has played an integral role in leading various community initiatives across the country. In the last two years alone, BTC has donated over $1 million to fund a variety of causes and initiatives by the Red Cross including Hurricane Joaquin and Hurricane Matthew restoration efforts.”

BTC was recognized for its commitment to the Bahamas Red Cross in 2016.

 


