Three male students recognized for BTC/Mystic Marlin Award

Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) again recognized the accomplishments of students at Doris Johnson Senior High School. This month, all boys with athletic aspirations were recognized. The students, Ashton McDonald, Edward Munroe and Eleazor Goodman from the tenth, eleventh and twelfth grades received this distinguished honor.

BTC Public Relations Manager Indira Collie noted that “It takes a village to raise a child, and BTC continues to play an active role in building a better future for The Bahamas. Incentives like these go a long way in proving to our children that hard work does have its merits.”

School Principal James Clarke said, “The BTC/Mystic Marlin Student of the Month program encourages our kids to go the extra mile and we are grateful for BTC’s support. I’m particularly proud that this month we are recognizing all male students, it demonstrates that all is not lost. It also proves that with parental and community support, all things are possible.”

Each student received a smart phone and a cash incentive from BTC. Every month, Doris Johnson Senior High School identifies one student from each grade level. BTC has five adopted schools in New Providence and over thirty adopted schools nationwide.



