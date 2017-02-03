Trial of alleged gun smuggler delayed

The unavailability of counsel and the prosecution’s failure to provide disclosure led to a postponement of the trial of alleged gun trafficker Omar Roberts.

Omar Roberts, who operates a courier company, is charged with seven counts of introduction of a revolver into The Bahamas, six counts of introduction of ammunition into The Bahamas, eight counts of conspiracy to introduce a revolver into The Bahamas and six counts of possession of ammunition with intent to supply.

He is also accused of conspiracy to introduce ammunition and possession of firearms with intent to supply.

Ryszard Humes requested an adjournment as lead attorney Wayne Munroe, QC, was in the Court of Appeal.

Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt noted that the matter was adjourned from November 21, 2016 at the request of the prosecution because the exhibits had not been examined.

She also ordered the prosecutor, Timothy Saunders, to provide the defense with statements of prospective witnesses so that the trial could proceed today.



