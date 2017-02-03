Teachers ‘up in arms’ over school safety

Amid heightened concern over violence in schools, Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) Acting President Joan Knowles-Turnquest said teachers are in fear for their lives and called for a “a comprehensive approach to solving the problem of school violence”.

“We are supposed to have an environment that caters to learning,” Knowles-Turnquest said yesterday.

“Our teachers ought to feel safe going to and from school, and while there they ought to have the same type of safety net in place that are going to protect our teachers.

“How can you teach if you are not sure which student is brandishing a handgun or any form of weapon?

“It is not only a knife or a hand gun we are concerned about.

“We are concerned about any item that can be used as a weapon to harm our teachers.

“So they are very much up in arms, and that is why we call for administrators to take a stand and enforce every single rule that is at school.”

The call follows the seizure of a handgun with no ammunition at the temporary location of A. F. Adderly Junior High School, off Tonique Williams-Darling Highway, on Monday.

A 12-year-old seventh grade student has been charged with illegal firearm possession.

It also follows the recent stabbing of a student at Government High School, and injuries to two other students during a campus brawl.

Knowles-Turnquest said, “Enough is enough. We want to make it clear to the powers that be that enough is enough, our teachers are fed up.

“They are in fear of their lives being taken away from them.”

She charged that not enough of the onus has been placed on the parents.

“We are asking for help from our parents,” she said.

“We need more help.

“We cannot as teachers with 30-plus students in our classrooms do and continue doing what we have been doing with the type of children that we now have in our society.

“They are not the same children when we were growing up. Things have changed.”

Knowles-Turnquest recommended several approaches that could assist in decreasing the violence in schools.

Among them were: immediately placing troubled students in alternative schools for immediate help; reducing the number of students in each class and school; demanding administrators enforce all school rules; giving students access to telephone help lines to seek advice anonymously; providing students with alarm bracelets that can be activated if students feel threatened or attacked; enforcing mandatory parental involvement in order for students to graduate and introducing surveillance cameras in all schools.

“There are schools that have surveillance cameras, but we need all schools to have surveillance cameras, and if it calls for the ministry putting [its] hands in [its] pockets to provide it for the schools, then so be it, protection of teachers and students, that’s paramount right now,” she added.

Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald recently said that government and education officials have done every thing they can to keep violence out of schools.

Knowles-Turnquest urged that a holistic approach encompassing the entire Bahamian society be taken.

“We all as citizens in this country must take ownership,” she said.

“Whether it’s the teacher, the doctor, the lawyer, the news reporter, all of us we must band together. It is not a government issue. It is all of our issue. We have to deal with it.”



