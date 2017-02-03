Lloyd calls on Torchbearers to rescue country from PLP

Free National Movement (FNM) South Beach candidate Jeffrey Lloyd said last night The Bahamas has found itself at the “precipice of disaster”, as he called for members of the FNM Torchbearers Youth Association to “help us enshrine four core principles”.

“From the promise of independence yesterday, we see our country turn to the tyranny of crime today. Over 500 murders in the past five years; four downgrades to junk bond status in four in a half years; an increased debt to GDP ratio from 55 percent in 2012 to 77 percent today; recorded the highest deficit in the history of the country $546 [million] in 2013 and $480 [million] in 2014; borrowed over $2.3 billion in four and a half years [with] nothing to [show] for it,” said Lloyd at the Torchbearers Youth Association Convention.

“[They] basically ran the government in the ground... with unprecedented unemployment, exacerbated by business failures of global proportions. There is a growing gap between rich and poor.

“Jobs promised to Bahamians are now going to thousands of temporary foreign workers arriving here by airplane, only to ship out once their paycheck is collected.

“... Simply put, we are in the midst of an unprecedented national emergency. A crisis of faith, a crisis of conscience and, ultimately, a crisis of confidence.

“We are losing our way. We are perilously close to losing our purpose.

“Do we, as a people, even know who we are anymore? Of what we are capable? What have we inspired?”

Lloyd said the four core principles are a culture of discipline, order, excellence and innovation; a system of accountability and transparency; a society based on meritocracy; and justice and fairness for all.

“This is the future that is worth voting for,” he said.

“To accomplish this, we in the FNM must create platforms of visionary, transformational policies, as government, unlock the value of Bahamian national assets, create for Bahamians an ‘ownership society’, which demands responsibility from every citizen, develop zero-tolerance postures on the environment, on corruption and crime.

“This is the future worth voting and fighting for.

“Innovation is the key word in the universe today – I think most of you call it ‘thinking outside of the box’.

“We cannot and must not be satisfied with the ‘same old, same old’.

“We must question the status quo and seek to reinvent ourselves into new and exciting ways.

“This is across the board – whether education, management, the public sector, hospitality, marine and agriculture, the delivery of government services, whatever and wherever.

“Technology is the world’s language. You, my dear brothers and sisters, have a more firm and established grasp on this than we, your more elder siblings.

“It must be the catalyst, the engine, the blueprint of the future that is worth voting for; and your next FNM government will ensure that technology will achieve and be just that.

“You, my dear friends, are the grace, beauty and brains of our Bahamaland. Your only impediments are those imposed upon by yourself. Bloom right where you are planted.”

Lloyd said the time has come for good works and acts of integrity and dignity.

“It is time to renew with the best of our history, my brothers and sisters, and to embrace a movement built on our work, on our commitment and on our service to achieve what St. Paul referred to as ‘good works’ in his letter to Titus,” he said.



