McCartney warns Baha Mar applicants

Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Branville McCartney yesterday warned those applying for jobs at Baha Mar to “be very careful”, as he said it remains unclear who the owners of the $3.5 billion resort are.

“They have to be very careful with that, because who is the legal employer?” McCartney asked.

“If the deal is not completed that means there is not a legal owner as yet, so who is employing these people?

“So they have to be very, very careful, as I mentioned before, very, very careful.

“It is very sad and unfortunate.

“They’re playing with the lives and livelihoods of Bahamians.”

McCartney’s comments came as he called for the resignation of Prime Minister Perry Christie after he claimed Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited (CTFE) President Graeme Davis said a sale of the resort had not been completed.

A Travel Press article entitled “The Wait is Almost Over”, which was published on February 1, said CTFE is in the process of closing on the property.

Davis is quoted in the article as saying, “We’ve made commitments to the islands of The Bahamas, to the government and to the bank that we would open the project even before we close.

“We will be opening the project on April 21 and it will be in a phased manner. Our flagship property is going to be run by Grand Hyatt.”

McCartney said Davis’ comments prove that there was simply a promise and no legal deal concerning the sale of the stalled resort.

“So, to be clear, there has been no sale, so no deal actually exists,” he said.

“All that the prime minister has secured is the promise to make a deal and nothing more. Therefore those promised jobs at Baha Mar are not secure.

“Point number two; the public should ask themselves, ‘why would a company... push to open a resort that they do not legally own just months ahead of a general election?’

“This is clearly a quid pro quo to the government by the Chinese, thanking them for their assistance in securing the removal of the property’s original developer, Sarkis Izmirlian.

“What a disgrace!”

McCartney said Christie should resign because he has disgraced his office, himself and his party.

“The prime minister has abused the trust of the Bahamian people, some of whom have left other jobs to seek employment at Baha Mar,” he said.

“Those persons should be concerned that those jobs are not secure.

“If this scheme of the prime minister was allowed to play out, he would have been able to prance himself before the Bahamian people during this election cycle to say, ‘Look at what I’ve done for you!’ But as fate would have it, he has been exposed.

“The mishandling of Baha Mar will be the stain that will live forever on the name of Perry Gladstone Christie.

“It is now for all to see that the prime minister, along with members of his Cabinet, worked in a concerted effort to remove the original developer of Baha Mar in favor of the Chinese.”

Back in December, Christie announced that Baha Mar had been sold to CTF BM Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Hong Kong conglomerate CTFE, and said the executed sale and purchase agreement represents a “significant achievement for The Bahamas, and a milestone in the troubled history of the Baha Mar resort”.

Christie said while a sale and purchase agreement has been executed, there still remain “outstanding conditions and negotiations between the bank (referring to the Export-Import Bank of China, which financed the project) and CTF for various ancillary agreements”.



