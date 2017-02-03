Dwight Major seeks bail over health issues

The lawyer for Dwight Major filed an emergency bail application in the Supreme Court yesterday due to his alleged health issues.

Major, 48, who reportedly has heart disease, allegedly passed out in his cell at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services on Saturday.

However, Senior Justice Stephen Isaacs adjourned the bail hearing to Tuesday, February 7 to allow the prosecutor Annissa Hanchell an opportunity to respond.

Police arrested Mr. Major; his wife, Keva, 46; and their 22-year-old son, Ra’Von Major, following a raid on their Soldier Road home on January 22.

Officers allegedly found a Glock .45 pistol with 11 rounds of ammunition in the magazine inside a bedroom closet.

The family also appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt, where it was expected that Mr. Major would change his plea to guilty.

However, he said that he was not prepared to take that course of action without first consulting with his lawyer, Keod Smith, who was in the Court of Appeal.

Only Donna Dorsett-Major, who represents his wife and son, was present.

He revealed his near-death experience when the magistrate asked him why his eyes were closed.

Mr. Major claimed that his blood pressure was perilously high and he had passed out in his cell.

Thankfully, he said, his son was there.

Asked to tell the court what happened, his voice breaking, Ra’von, said, “If I wasn’t there, I think he might have died.”

Mr. Major said his son pumped his chest and banged on the cell doors to alert the guards.

According to Mr. Major, he needs to have nitroglycerin with him at all times.

The trial is set to begin on March 14.



