Minnis: Govt misled on Baha Mar

Responding to the news that the sale of Baha Mar has yet to be completed, Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis said yesterday the government’s push to open Baha Mar on the verge of an election is an attempt to “mislead” the Bahamian people.

Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited (CTFE) President Graeme Davis suggested to international media during a tour of the resort on Tuesday that the deal has yet to close.

Davis said, "We've made commitments to The Bahamas, to the government and to the [Export-Import Bank of China], that we would open the project even before we close (the deal)."

In attempts to clarify Davis’ statements, Baha Mar Vice President of Administration and External Affairs Robert Sands indicated, "The closing of this purchase will be finalized once CCA (China Construction America) completes the construction of the project.”

In a post on his Facebook page, Minnis said, “Now we see why Perry Christie has refused to table anything on this deal.

“He has nothing to show for his interference in Baha Mar, snatching it away from the developer and handing it to his Chinese accomplices and costing our economy and our people billions in lost revenue.

“Now he is allowing thousands of young Bahamians to gamble with their futures by placing their faith in him and this development that has yet to be sold.

“For the government to push for the opening of the resort, before it has even been purchased on the eve of a general election, shows what their true motive is.

“The prime minister does not work to help the Bahamian people.

“He works to help his... administration and his Chinese partners.

“Look at all the work permits he gave to The Pointe for work Bahamians could and should have done.”

The government tabled the heads of agreement for the $200 million The Pointe development on Wednesday, revealing it would be granting between 400 and 500 work permits for foreign labor and requiring 70 percent Bahamian labor on the project.

Prime Minister Perry Christie announced on December 12 that the stalled Baha Mar resort was being sold to CTF BM Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Hong Kong conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited (CTFE).

He indicated while a sale and purchase agreement has been executed, there still remain “outstanding conditions and negotiations between the bank (Export-Import Bank of China, which financed the project) and CTF for various ancillary agreements”.

Baha Mar filed for bankruptcy on June 29, 2015.

The agreement with CEXIM remains sealed by the Supreme Court, a move that caused great public backlash.

Christie said Maynard-Gibson has been instructed to make the records public at the “earliest opportunity”.

Maynard-Gibson confirmed two weeks ago that the unsealed Baha Mar documents will be released to the public before the phased April opening of the Cable Beach resort.

Minnis added yesterday, “Christie’s promises are all smoke and mirror illusions to distract the people of The Bahamas from his five years of inaction and blunders.

“... We must put an end to this.

“The Bahamian people deserve better.

“I implore all Bahamians who desire a better, more transparent, more accountable government to get out and register to vote.

“We must vote this corrupt PLP administration out of office.

“We must restore good governance to The Bahamas, so that we can save this nation from the PLP.”



