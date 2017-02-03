Christie: Election not in the near future

Bahamians who were anticipating a “fast and furious” build up to the general election in the new year, may have to wait a while longer to go to the polls, as Prime Minister Perry Christie announced on Wednesday night that “the elections are not in the near future”.

The report of the Boundaries Commission has yet to be completed and debated.

Meanwhile, voter registration remains low, around half of anticipated eligible voters.

Christie made the statement in response to Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn during debate on the Freedom of Information Bill.

Lightbourn berated the government for claiming to be transparent and accountable, despite several controversial incidents where the government withheld or sealed information.

He gave the example of the prime minister promising on numerous occasions to report on Resolve, a wholly-owned government special purpose vehicle, created in October 2014 to take $100 million off the books of Bank of The Bahamas in order to allow the bank to return capital ratios mandated by the Central Bank of The Bahamas.

“The prime minister has promised, I have lost track, probably three, maybe four occasions, that, that information would be forthcoming,” Lightbourn said.

“We have not had one piece of information from the prime minister or the member for Golden Isles (Minister of State for Finance Michael Halkitis), nothing.

“And, you want to talk about freedom of information.”

While acknowledging his pledge to provide a full explanation on Resolve, Christie said the government is “just about ready” to come to Parliament and do just that, and full disclosure will be made “in the near future”.

Amidst rumblings from the opposition on whether the promised explanation would come before Parliament dissolved, Christie declared, “The elections are not in the near future”.

It is a different tone for the prime minister when compared to his statements over the last couple of months.

After the majority of Free National Movement (FNM) MPs removed FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis as leader of the Official Opposition in early December, Christie moved into high gear, making the case that his administration offered stable governance and the electorate should not “role the dice with governments”.

Christie also urged Bahamians to “get registered now”, declaring that “it’s not long now when you will be called upon to exercise your democratic right to vote in general elections”.

While on Exuma, Acklins and Grand Bahama before the Christmas holidays, the prime minister said in the new year “things will go fast and furious” and people should get registered now.

Christie has suggested that the voter register will dictate the date of the general election.

Voter registration remains sluggish.

As of Wednesday, there were over 92,000 voters registered.

In October 2011, there were approximately 134,000 registered voters.

Ultimately, just over 172,000 people registered to vote in the last general election.

The report of the Boundaries Commission was expected to be tabled on January 9.

Minister of National Security Dr. Bernard Nottage, the minister responsible for the conduct of elections, has said the commission’s work was slowed by voter registration.

Yesterday, Christie said the commission should be in a position to complete the report within a week.

The last Boundaries Commission report was tabled on November 28, 2011, nearly six months ahead of the May 7, 2012 general election.

Under the previous Christie administration, the report was tabled on March 19, 2007, less than two months before the May 7, 2007 general election.

It was tabled on November 29, 2001 nearly six months before the May 2, 2002 general election.



