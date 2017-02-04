Man arraigned for murder, arson

The older brother of suspected hit man Ricardo Fawkes, who was shot dead while trespassing on a property in Kemp Road last month, has been charged with arson.

Delando Fawkes, 20, of Lucaya Circle, and Richard Charlton, 22, of Victoria Boulevard, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt yesterday charged with the January 18 arson of the home of Lynda Joseph at Major’s Alley in Kemp Road.

They were not required to enter pleas and have been remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services and return to court on March 28.

Attorney Lennox Coleby represented Fawkes.

Unknown persons fatally shot 16-year-old Ricardo Fawkes in Joseph’s yard on January 18. According to police, he was masked, and a pistol and gas canisters were found near his body.

Joseph’s son, Amal “Bow” Hunter, was charged with the murder of Kino Kelly Bastian at Kemp Road on January 14.

In addition to the arson charge, Charlton, who was not represented by a lawyer, faced two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Prosecutors allege that Charlton murdered Kevin Rolle, 24, at Kemp Road, on January 11. At the time of his murder, Rolle was on bail for the 2013 murder of Javin McKenzie at White’s Addition.

They also believe that Charlton is responsible for the January 22 murder of 29-year-old Anthony Mather at Kemp Road. He is also accused of the attempted murder of Ashtain Gale at the same date and place.

Charlton was not required to enter a plea to those charges and was again denied bail.



