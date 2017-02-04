Roberts: Minnis’ Baha Mar statement ‘reality challenged’

Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis’ belief that the government “misled” Bahamians concerning the sale of Baha Mar is “delusional” and “wrong”, according to Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts.

After Chai Tai Fook Enterprises Limited (CTFE) President Graeme Davis suggested to international press that the deal to purchase Baha Mar has yet to close, Minnis took to Facebook to voice his concerns regarding the sale of $3.5 billion resort.

“Now we see why Perry Christie has refused to table anything on this deal,” he said in a post on Thursday.

“He has nothing to show for his interference in Baha Mar, snatching it away from the developer and handing it to his Chinese accomplices and costing our economy and our people billions in lost revenue.

“Now he is allowing thousands of young Bahamians to gamble with their futures by placing their faith in him and this development that has yet to be sold.”

Roberts called the FNM leader’s statements “reality challenged”.

“Yes, it’s Groundhog Day, and it’s all so familiar – the deception, the hysteria, the delusion,” he said.

“Hubert Minnis sees every positive act for The Bahamas as hurting his political chances, so he is now actively rooting against his own country and his fellow citizens.

“On Baha Mar, he’s been wrong every time.

“He said there was no deal. But then he saw that mobilization was underway.

“He said that the money wouldn’t come, or that it wouldn’t come in time.

“But the money came, and the payments were made, and relief was brought to the thousands of Bahamians who were left with nothing when the previous owner filed for bankruptcy under the sanctuary of another country.

“Mr. Minnis supported this move despite being against Bahamian interests. Now he says the deal is in doubt.

“Mr Minnis is wrong again: there’s no doubt at all.”

In December, Prime Minister Perry Christie gave a national address to announce that Baha Mar has been sold to CTF BM Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Hong Kong conglomerate CTFE.

He said the executed sale and purchase agreement represents a “significant achievement for The Bahamas, and a milestone in the troubled history of the Baha Mar resort”.

Roberts accused Minnis of “trying to scare Bahamians” with his comments after it was announced that the resort is in the process of hiring thousands of Bahamians.

He called on Minnis to “make contact with reality”.

“If he wished to understand the details of this complex, multi-billion dollar agreement with a first-class hotel operator, he would have accepted our offer to have him fully briefed on the details,” the chairman said.

“But he did not take up the offer. Because if he had he would not have been able to misrepresent the true position to the people.

“He must show better judgement, and stop surrounding himself with the cronies of the failed developer of Baha Mar.

“It is not for me to give him political advice, but let me say this, ignorance is not an asset.

“You’re supposed to be rooting for Bahamian success, not against it.”



