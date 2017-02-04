Minnis wants ‘straight answer’ on VAT

Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday said he would welcome a “straight answer” on how the revenue from value-added tax (VAT) has been spent after Prime Minister Perry Christie pledged to direct the Ministry of Finance to prepare and reveal a full report on VAT expenditure.

Christie made his statement in Parliament on Wednesday, just two days after Minister of State for Finance Michael Halkitis defended against heavy criticism his convention floor explanation of how VAT revenue has been spent.

“As typical establishment politicians do, the embattled prime minister is attempting to have his cake and eat it too,” Minnis said in a statement issued yesterday.

“Last week, Minister Halkitis made a big showing listing all the things the onerous VAT was spent on, but then in Parliament this week the embattled prime minister stated that most of it went to supplement the reduction in taxes and for debt reduction.

“Are the people to believe that Prime Minister Christie is a magician who can magically stretch the onerous VAT payments to cover all these things?

“The truth suggests otherwise, because this government is still running deficits, the people are still forced to pay the VAT and we are all left to wonder just what exactly their VAT did, in fact, pay for.

“A straight answer from this government would be welcomed.”

More than $1 billion has been collected in VAT.

At the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) 52nd National Convention last week, Minister of State for

Finance Michael Halkitis provided a breakdown of what he claimed was the government’s use of VAT revenue since its implementation in 2015.

Halkitis said VAT revenue was spent on the Critical Care Block at Princess Margaret Hospital, Bahamasair’s new fleet of aircraft, recent hurricane relief efforts and major capital investments in the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, among other things.

But the government borrowed large sums of money for many of these projects.

Minnis said, “It goes without saying that Minister Halkitis’ big showing last week was met with crickets because the items he is claiming the VAT paid for were actually funded by loans that will eventually have to be paid for by the Bahamian tax payer.

“And as for the embattled prime minister, it defies logic to suggest the VAT went to debt reduction when we have seen our debt skyrocket under the reckless spending of this PLP government.”

Minnis said an FNM government is ready to “truly fix” the economic challenges the country is faced with.

“We will not operate in secrecy and in the dark of the night as this PLP government has,” Minnis promised.

“It is time for the Bahamian people to have a government that is theirs, because now, it is the people’s time.”



