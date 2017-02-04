Case of woman accused of sex with minor sent to Supreme Court

A French-Canadian woman whose vacation cruise ended with her arrest for the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old boy received the prosecution’s case against her yesterday.

Karine Gagné, of Quebec, Canada, is charged with the unlawful sexual intercourse in connection with the incident that allegedly occurred on January 5 at Great Stirrup Cay.

Under Bahamian law, the age of consent is 16.

Gagné, a 23-year-old mother of three daughters, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt with her attorney Lisa Bostwick-Dean for the presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment. Ferguson-Pratt told her that the bundle contained statements of 12 prosecution witnesses.

This ended proceedings against her in the lower court and transferred the case to the Supreme Court.

With the assistance of interpreters, provided by the court and privately retained by her counsel, Gagné informed the court that she would provide an alibi within 21 days.

She is scheduled to appear before Justice Bernard Turner on March 3 for an arraignment. At that time, she will enter a plea to the charge and receive a trial date.

Bostwick-Dean told the court that Gagné was still experiencing digestive issues as she was not able to follow the strict diet prescribed after undergoing surgery back home.



