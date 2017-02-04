Dames details FNM crime plan

Free National Movement (FNM) candidate for Mount Moriah Marvin Dames yesterday promised an FNM administration would reinstitute term limits for the commissioner of police, reorganize the Royal Bahamas Police Force Reserves, review officers’ pay, launch neighborhood watch programs nationwide, and establish a public sector anti-corruption agency, among many other things, as he revealed his party’s crime-fighting plan at the FNM Torchbearers Youth Association (TYA) Convention.

The former deputy commissioner of police argued that although crime is not solely a government responsibility, leaders are not void of the task of fixing the crippling issue.

He called on members of the TYA along with other FNMs to “save the country” from the failed leadership of the Christie administration.

“An FNM government will develop a zero tolerance for crime inclusive of minor infractions of the law,” Dames said.

“[It will also] develop a modern efficient crime fighting machine properly manned, trained and equipped to prevent crime where possible; detect crime when it occurs and bring those responsible to account before the courts; work with community-based partners to change the culture of violence in our communities through neighborhood safety programs; eliminate habitats where criminality flourish; enact legislation to establish the National Intelligence Agency (NIA); use state-of-the-art technology in our fight against crime including gunshot detection devices, social media exploitation technologies, drones, etc.; establish a National Neighborhood Watch Consultative Council to oversee and promote neighborhood watch programs across the country; establish a public sector anti-corruption agency; conduct a comprehensive review of police officers’ compensation; reinstitute term limits for the commissioner of police, commodore of the [Royal Bahamas] Defence Force and the commissioner of corrections; reorganize the police reserves; strengthen Defence Force satellite base presence/operations in the northern, central, southern and southeastern Bahamas; enforce Marco’s Law inclusive of a Sexual Offenders Register and implement aggressive measures to address the trafficking of narcotics, firearms, human trafficking, illegal immigration and poaching.”

In his speech, Dames also said an FNM government would establish a forensic crime lab with an independent director, increase efforts on financial and cyber investigations and make the school environment safe for students, teachers, staff and guests by placing metal detectors at school entrances and use of CCTVs and professionally trained security officers for reinforcements.

At last report, there were 16 murders in the country for 2017.

Crime overall was down by 26 percent last year over 2015, according to statistics released earlier this year by Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade, who said this is the “most significant overall decrease in crime in The Bahamas since the year 2004”.

The numbers showed that crimes against the person fell by 15 percent last year.

However, incidents of attempted murder, attempted robbery and unlawful sexual intercourse increased.

The plan comes just days after FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis again called for “immediate action to combat crime” and promised to implement “a strong plan” to provide proper training for law enforcement officers and to foster relationships between the community and churches.

As he stressed the need to “clean up” the mess in the country, Dames encouraged torchbearers to vote the PLP out of office and “vote in the party that will bring necessary change”.

“I am not prepared to leave this world for future generations to clean up the mess caused by my generation’s failed leadership,” he said.

“I have come tonight to tell you that I have always been taught by my parents that I am responsible for cleaning up my own mess.

“We owe it to you, the youth of this nation, to clean up this mess that we are in.

“I stand ready.

“Are you ready to become the leaders your country needs?

“Now is your time. Your time to play a role in the leadership of this nation.

“Your time to begin transforming this nation, your birthplace, into a place where all are afforded the opportunity to realize the Bahamian dream.

“Now is your time to become owners of industry and, yes, it is your time to dismiss this government for failing you and creating a future for you filled with mounting debt, social decadence and hopelessness.

“Now is your time to take our nation back and return it on a path of prosperity and respectability.

“No more excuses.

“No more playing optical illusions with statistics to cover up the falsehoods.

“Let’s say to this current administration, ‘Okay, you have done your best ... it is not good enough for us…step aside…you have failed on the economy…you have failed on crime…you have failed on education…as a matter of fact you have failed on everything.”

Dames insisted that his entry into politics was not for the purpose of maintaining the status quo.

“We are desperate for change in this country and tomorrow is too late,” he said.

“We need change and we need it now.

“I speak to many Bahamians daily, young and old, who are crying out for their voices to be heard.”



