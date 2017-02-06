Roberts, Dames spar over plans to fight crime

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts yesterday cried shame on former Deputy Commissioner of Police and Free National Movement (FNM) candidate for Mount Moriah Marvin Dames, accusing him of attempting to “distance himself” from “anti-crime policies he designed and implemented”.

During the FNM Torchbearers Youth Association (TYA) Convention on Friday night, Dames revealed his party’s crime-fighting plan.

He said an FNM administration would reinstitute term limits for the commissioner of police, reorganize the Royal Bahamas Police Force Reserves, review officers’ pay, launch neighborhood watch programs nationwide and establish a public sector anti-corruption agency

In a statement, Roberts said, “It’s a shame that, after years of service with the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Marvin Dames is now trying to distance himself from some of the very anti-crime policies he designed and implemented.

“When the PLP entered government in 2012, we were faced with an underfunded police force, an underfunded education system, coupled with a court system burdened with a huge backlog of cases.

“This was what Dames and his FNM party left us to clean up.

“The PLP government worked hard to make our communities safe and beat back the scourge of crime.

“We took an aggressive approach with massive investments in technology and a new fleet for the RBDF, more boots on the ground, establishing an anti-gang unit, more courts in operation, the disposal of more cases, the doubling of the conviction rate and a massive reduction in the time to trial.”

Crime overall was down by 26 percent last year over 2015, according to statistics released earlier this year by Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade, who said this is the “most significant overall decrease in crime in The Bahamas since the year 2004”.

The numbers showed that crimes against the person fell by 15 percent last year.

However, incidents of attempted murder, attempted robbery and unlawful sexual intercourse increased.

On Friday, Dames called on members of the TYA, along with other FNMs, to “save the country” from the failed leadership of the Christie administration.

“No more excuses,” he said.

“No more playing optical illusions with statistics to cover up the falsehoods.

“Let’s say to this current administration, ‘OK, you have done your best. It is not good enough for us. Step aside. You have failed on the economy. You have failed on crime. You have failed on education. As a matter of fact you have failed on everything.”

Roberts said yesterday the big changes needed “will take time”.

“The government remains painfully aware that more must be done to touch the lives of more of our people in socially challenged communities,” he said.

“One life lost is one life too many. In our fight against crime, we have always been on the side of the people.

“... We wish Mr. Dames, [FNM Leader Dr. Hubert] Minnis and the rest of the FNM would start rooting for The Bahamas and not against it.

“We are not done and have much more to do to fight crime.

“But with the foundation we’ve built, we will continue to empower our youth and make The Bahamas safer.

“Many of the PLP’s progressive initiatives of detection and prevention from 2007 were crippled as Dames’ FNM dismantled every program we had implemented to fight crime.”

Roberts listed several of the PLP’s initiatives, such as the Witness Protection Program, Urban Renewal, Swift Justice and the National Youth Restorative Program with Youth Empowerment and Skills Training (YEAST) and the Catholic Church, insisting that they were neglected, gutted, scrapped and canceled by the previous FNM government out of “political spite”.

“We can’t afford to let the FNM do this again,” he said.

“We need to press forward on the fight against crime, together.”

Dames responded to Roberts in a statement yesterday afternoon.

He said, “Mr. Roberts suffers from a severe case of amnesia. He seems to forget that the PLP has been the government for the last five years. However, I am not surprised that he remains stuck in the past.

“It is clear that he and his government have no real solutions to address the problems we face today.

“Their constant interference in our law enforcement agencies has totally demoralized and exhausted our men and women in uniform who continue to fight the scourge of crime daily.

“Today, due to political skullduggery, we have yet to confirm a commodore for the defense force and a deputy commissioner of police.

“How can we be serious about crime when every decision made by this administration is politically driven? Shame on Mr. Roberts and the PLP.

“The FNM will not be distracted by the political antics and posturing by Mr. Roberts. My record as a crime fighter speaks for itself, and Mr. Roberts should know firsthand.”



