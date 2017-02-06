Fitzgerald defends record on education

Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald insisted yesterday that many of the plans for education recommended by Free National Movement (FNM) South Beach candidate Jeffrey Lloyd “are already well underway”.

During the first night of the FNM Torchbearers Youth Association (TYA) Convention last Thursday, Lloyd said the FNM’s education agenda will include a commitment by all stakeholders to understanding the crucial value and significance of education as a tool of national development.

Lloyd added that this agenda will include the creation of enhanced, stimulating and rewarding learning environments throughout The Bahamas; the recognition that learning and skills development never stop; and the understanding that all Bahamians have a fundamental right to become, through education and training, economically productive and capable of competing successfully in their chosen fields of endeavor, both locally and internationally.

He also outlined numerous other plans, including an end to social promotion, building additional schools, the establishment of a professional teachers institute, a greater investment in technical and vocational education, magnet schools, amending the Education Act to mandate preschool learning for all two-and-a-half-year-olds and a mandatory apprenticeship scheme for all 10th through 12th graders.

In a statement yesterday, Fitzgerald said, “While there is always room for improvement, and the work at the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology is far from finished, I think if Mr. Lloyd does his homework, he’ll be pleased to find out that many of the changes he’s proposing are already well underway.

“When the PLP came to office in 2012, schools and students had been neglected and underfunded.

“But over the last five years, we have dramatically increased both investment and innovation, and we are now on the right path forward.”

He pointed to several education initiatives by the government inclusive of the Preschool Expansion Project, which established preschool units and standalone preschools on every island; the Bahamas High School Diploma, which mandates students to complete 20 hours of job readiness training in order to graduate; the establishment of the Mabel Walker Institute for Professional Development; and the establishment of the Marjorie Davis Institute for Special Education, among others.

“These are just a snapshot of the changes that have been made in the past five years,” Fitzgerald said.

“I extend an open invitation to Jeff Lloyd. Come and learn more about some of the exciting things underway and hear why many educators who have been in the system for more than 40 years are saying these past five years the education system has seen the greatest transformation of any five-year period they can recall.

“Of course, I agree that these accomplishments are only the beginning; there is much work to do.

“In that light, I encourage him to familiarize himself with A Shared Vision for Education 2030, a comprehensive blueprint for education in The Bahamas going forward, which builds on the strong foundations we’ve put in place.

“What is critical is that we do not turn back the clock. We cannot afford to stop making progress for our children.”

Minnis has indicated he intends to appoint Lloyd as minister of education if the FNM wins the next general election.



