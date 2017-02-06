Pace of voter registration almost unchanged after PLP convention

The pace of voter registration a week after the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) three-day convention is so far virtually unchanged.

Traditionally, the Parliamentary Registration Department has seen spikes in registration following political conventions.

But Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall has said that did not happen following the Free National Movement’s (FNM) July 2016 convention or the Democratic National Alliance’s (DNA) September 2016 convention.

Although the department has not made the same assessment on the PLP convention, a look at the department’s data shows voter registration remained consistent before and after the event.

The PLP convention concluded at the Melia Nassau Beach resort on January 26.

Five thousand, two hundred and seventy-one people registered to vote between January 18 and 26, from 82,603 people to 87,874.

Another 5,867 people registered to vote between January 26 and February 2, increasing the number from 87,874 to 93,741.

The department is expected to release its latest figures today.

Following the PLP convention, Prime Minister Perry Christie told the media that the government will “put more resources into registration”.

“That is the be all and end all,” Christie said.

“Registration defines for the next [election] to take place, so we are going to be governed by that.

“We will be governed by the rate at which people are registering, and there is always a number that you are looking for.”

Speaking to supporters on the final night of the convention, Christie impressed upon the electorate the importance of registering to vote.

The prime minister has suggested that the voter register will dictate the date of the general election.

While previously anticipating a “fast and furious” build-up to the general election in the new year, Christie announced in Parliament last Wednesday that the “elections are not in the near future”.

Earlier that day, Minister of National Security Dr. Bernard Nottage said the government is prepared to visit people’s homes to register them to vote for the next general election.

He said the government was doing all it could to bolster voter registration numbers.

As of January, the Parliamentary Registration Department extended registration hours to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday on New Providence, and to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday on Grand Bahama.

It also opened around two dozen registration centers at schools across New Providence, in addition to the established locations.

Officials at the department have suggested to The Nassau Guardian that once the Boundaries Commission has tabled its report, it expects a rush of people registering to vote.

The report of the Boundaries Commission was expected to be tabled on January 9.

It is now expected to be completed this week, according to the prime minister.

Nottage, the minister responsible for the conduct of elections, has said the commission’s work was slowed by voter registration.

The Nassau Guardian has published a series of articles since October highlighting voter registration lagging behind what was recorded ahead of the 2012 general election.

In October 2011, there were approximately 134,000 registered voters.

Just over 172,000 people registered to vote in the last general election.

As of October 2016, there were just over 55,000 people registered.

In November, Hall said there was “voter apathy throughout the country”.

The last Boundaries Commission report was tabled on November 28, 2011, nearly six months ahead of the May 7, 2012 general election.

Under the previous Christie administration, the report was tabled on March 19, 2007, less than two months before the May 7, 2007 general election.

It was tabled on November 29, 2001 nearly six months before the May 2, 2002 general election.



