Two more die in shootings

Two men were shot dead in separate incidents over the weekend, and several others who were also shot have been hospitalized, police said.

The first shooting occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Friday on Durham Street, off Mount Royal Avenue.

Police reported that two men sitting in a vehicle were approached by two other men who shot them and fled on foot.

The injured men were transported to hospital, where one died and the other was in critical condition.

Police reported another shooting hours later on St. Cecilia Street, Chippingham.

A man armed with a handgun approached a man in a Honda Civic and robbed him of cash and a gold chain.

The gunman took the man’s vehicle and shot him before speeding off.

The victim was taken to hospital and was in stable condition.

The third shooting occurred shortly after 9 a.m. on Saturday in Coconut Grove.

Police said two men were shot by two other men in a champagne colored vehicle.

The injured men were taken to hospital and were in stable condition.

The fourth shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on Faith Avenue South and St. Vincent Road.

Police reported that a man was playing dominos outside a club when a man armed with a handgun shot him before speeding off in a dark vehicle.

The man died on the scene.

And police reported that a man was shot shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday on Washington Street.

At last report, he was in stable condition in hospital.

The murder count for the year is 19.



