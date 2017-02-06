Pintard: Resignation won’t impact election bid

Former Free National Movement (FNM) Chairman Michael Pintard, who was recently ratified as the party’s candidate for Marco City, has suggested that the constituency’s need for help in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew is much greater than his reason for resigning as chairman, and charged that his involvement in reportedly uncovering an alleged murder plot would not have any significant impact on his election bid.

Pintard was ratified to run for a seat in the House of Assembly 10 months after he resigned as chairman and as a senator.

He insisted in an interview with The Nassau Guardian that, although he resigned as the party’s chairman and a senator, he never left public service, focusing his attention specifically on key matters in Grand Bahama.

He resigned a week after he declared he will not allow the government to make him a scapegoat in the controversy surrounding a feud between Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard and his billionaire Lyford Cay neighbor, Louis Bacon, which dominated the mid-year budget debate in Parliament last year.

In making his announcement last March, Pintard said it was not an admission of guilt about anything.

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts insisted last Tuesday that Pintard’s ratification was another demonstration of “poor leadership and judgment” from FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis.

He asserted that Pintard is “unfit”, a “bad choice, and the good people of Marco City do not deserve this albatross and embarrassment around their necks”.

Pintard responded, saying: “While I think there may be some who wish that, that issue will go away, it is my hope that, that issue would move through the court system so that persons could understand the full length and breadth of that situation.

“I think it is important that it is litigated so that all of the facts in the matter would come out.

“I have absolutely no concern on a civil level, on a criminal level, as I am not at the center of any particular issue related to that.

“While political figures may attempt to put me at the center, I am not.

“So I have absolutely no concern, and I don’t think it would have any major, any significant, impact on my [election] bid, and so, no, I am not concerned in that regard.”

When he resigned, Pintard said he did so to ensure the FNM was not distracted from defeating “an incompetent and unethical” government.

In a statement to the press last week, FNM Chairman Sidney Collie defended the party’s choice, stating: “We are confident that, much like our other gifted candidates, Michael Pintard will not only succeed in winning Marco City, he would lead the way in restoring the economy in Grand Bahama and The Bahamas.”

When asked whether he believes his reelection bid will have any impact on his party’s viability, Pintard said, “I am an asset to The Bahamas; have been my entire adult life.

“I’ll continue to be an asset, and no amount of smear campaign will be able to change the value I add to the community that I love; and I think we need to focus on the suffering that is in Grand Bahama and how we might be able to resolve it.

“That is what my focus is. So I’m not going to spend a disproportionate amount of time on focusing on red herrings.”



