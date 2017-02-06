No deal with Butler-Turner, PLP, DNA say

With Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner recently announcing her intention to run as an independent in the next general election, reigniting speculation of an accommodation between herself and the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts has once again dismissed the notion as political mischief, insisting there is no “nexus”.

Roberts told The Nassau Guardian that he expects the PLP to ratify attorney Glendon Rolle for Long Island this Thursday, along with candidates for South Eleuthera, Central Grand Bahama, Montagu and St. Anne’s.

Rolle was expected to be ratified at Sir Lynden Pindling Centre on January 19.

The PLP ratified 16 candidates that night, including Prime Minister Perry Christie.

Rolle attended the event with a small Junkanoo procession and supporters, apparently expecting to be ratified.

Ahead of the PLP’s convention two weeks ago, Roberts indicated that Rolle would be ratified during the three-day event.

But that did not happen.

Asked to confirm whether the PLP will ratify candidates for Long Island and remaining constituencies this Thursday, Roberts said, “Yes. That’s the way it looks at this time.”

When asked if Rolle will be named as the candidate for Long Island, Roberts said “Long Island will be included as well” in the ratification this Thursday.

Pressed on whether Rolle would be named, Roberts said, “Yes, sir.”

“I invite you to stay tuned this coming Thursday,” Roberts also said.

“You will have the answer to your question.

“You will have a positive answer to your question.

“Long Island will also be included.”

Butler-Turner has also called notions of a possible accommodation between herself and the PLP “pure propaganda and bull crap”.

Prompted on Butler-Turner’s independent bid, Roberts said, “One has nothing to do with the other.

“There is no nexus whatsoever. It looks like we are going to have a four-way race.”

The FNM has ratified attorney Adrian Gibson, a political newcomer, for Long Island.

Of the 22 candidates the Democratic National Alliance has ratified, Long Island is not among them.

It has yet to ratify candidates for Montagu, Fort Charlotte, St. Anne’s, Central Grand Bahama or North Eleuthera, where the incumbent MPs are Free National Movement (FNM) members who support Butler-Turner and aided a move to remove FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis as leader of the Official Opposition.

DNA Deputy Leader Chris Mortimer, who was contacted for comment, said, “Our intention is to run a full slate”, adding that the candidates committee will make determinations very soon for those constituencies.

He maintained that there are no talks of an accommodation between the DNA, Butler-Turner, her faction of FNMs or any other group at this time.

“We are going to do what’s in the best interest of the DNA and the country,” Mortimer said.

“And we want to make sure that we have good candidates who have made themselves available to serve on behalf of the Bahamian people.

“The answer to the question is no. We have not had any conversations with anybody about any accommodation.”

There have been suggestions in some quarters that a lack of an accommodation or coalition between some of the opposition parties, would improve the PLP’s chances at the polls.

Mortimer disagreed, insisting, the dissatisfaction toward the Christie administration is too great.

Meanwhile, Roberts said the answer for the DNA and FNM may be “blowing in the wind”.

Speaking to Butler-Turner and her end game, Roberts suggested her political future may be on the same track, opining that her support base has diminished.

As it relates to the FNM, Roberts said the distinction in support and readiness for an election has been clearly demonstrated.

“Look at our convention, and look at what happened last night,” he said on Friday, referring to the FNM Torchbearers' convention.

“Look at what is going to happen tonight. You have already seen the first night, and you notice the difference between the rooms there.”



