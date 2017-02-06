AG: Baha Mar is on course

Days after Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis accused the government of misleading Bahamians on Baha Mar, Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson said in a statement yesterday that 15 contractors and 322 Bahamian employees have been engaged by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE).

The attorney general did not directly address concerns raised by Minnis that the Hong Kong conglomerate’s purchase of the project is not yet finalized.

Minnis said last week: “For the government to push for the opening of the resort before it has even been purchased on the eve of a general election, shows what their true motive is.

“The prime minister does not work to help the Bahamian people. He works to help his... administration and his Chinese partners.”

Maynard-Gibson said in her statement, the government of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas remains actively engaged in the advancement of the Baha Mar development.

She insisted the resort is on course to be a great success for The Bahamas.

The prime minister has continuously touted the amount of work he put into getting the project on track more than a year after the original developer, Sarkis Izmirlian, filed for bankruptcy protection in Delaware, sending the development into a protracted period of uncertainty.

More than 2,000 people lost their jobs in 2015. The bankruptcy cases have since been dismissed, but the new agreement brokered by the government remains sealed by the Bahamas Supreme Court.

Baha Mar Vice President of Administration and External Affairs Robert Sands said last week the closing of the purchase will be finalized once China Construction America (CCA) completes the construction of the project.

The attorney general said CTF BM Operations Ltd., CTFE’s Bahamian company, is well-equipped and eager to undertake initiatives to ensure the successful opening and operation of the Baha Mar resort by its target date of April 21, 2017.

It is anticipated that a total of 1,500 Bahamians will be engaged by April, she said.

“CCA reports that to date there are nearly 100 Bahamian vendors and contractors and 500 employees involved in the Baha Mar completion,” she said.

“CCA also confirms that it has paid the CCA Bahamian contractors who had little or no hope of being paid in Delaware.”

In exchange, the government has agreed to provide CCA value-added tax exemptions, which Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald, who was involved in the negotiations, described as a “trade off”.

The attorney general advised yesterday, “The government continues to collaborate with CTF to secure maximum benefits for the Bahamian people.”

She said the National Training Agency (NTA) has been actively involved in the recruitment process.

Tomorrow, 300 applicants from the NTA will be interviewed, according to the attorney general, who added, the interview process continues and it is anticipated that by the end of next week, 2,100 Bahamians will be interviewed for various levels of employment.

It has been confirmed that employees previously made redundant will be given the opportunity to be re-engaged during CTF’s recruitment exercise on Wednesday through to Saturday, she said.

“The significant levels of investment made by CTF attest to the fact that investor-confidence in The Bahamas remains strong. Our country is still a great place to invest,” she insisted.

“The government celebrates these major steps forward, knowing that the jobs and opportunities will have a major impact for many Bahamian families.”



