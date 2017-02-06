FNM promises an NHI plan

The Free National Movement (FNM) has pledged to establish a “functional” National Health Insurance (NHI) plan, legislate and set a clear mandate for the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and introduce single-sex education in the public school system if it is successful in becoming the next government.

In its Manifesto 2017, uploaded to the FNM’s website ourfnm.org, the FNM said it plans to address healthcare, education, crime, job creation, the cost of electricity and renewal energy, taxes, culture and the economy.

The FNM’s website went down around 5 p.m. yesterday, reportedly for maintenance.

With regard to healthcare, the FNM promised to “implement a functional NHI plan with a robust catastrophic healthcare component”.

The party said it would also construct a new emergency room, step down unit and maternal child health wings at Princess Margaret Hospital, as well as continue upgrading healthcare facilities across the nation.

On the campaign trail in 2012, Dr. Perry Gomez, the now minister of health, had said the PLP would implement NHI within the first year if elected.

Despite preparations for NHI, primary care services have not yet been introduced.

The NHI Secretariat has not completed the regulations for NHI.

It also has yet to establish a public insurer.

For education, the FNM has also pledged it would utilize metal detectors to screen all personnel at schools; increase police presence at school campuses and on school routes; and enhance the use of closed circuit television (CCTV) on school premises.

The party also promised to fully computerize each school, integrate technology in schools to facilitate “distance learning” and amend the Education Act to mandate pre-school learning at two-and-a-half-years.

It said an FNM administration would also introduce a “pilot program of single gender classes and schools”.

The FNM also pledged to enact legislation to govern the NIA and establish a mandate for the agency, which has operated for more than four years without legislative oversight.

Minister of National Security Dr. Bernard Nottage has maintained that the NIA is operating within the law.

In its 2012 Charter for Governance, the Progressive Liberal Party committed to the formation of the NIA to “address all categories of major breaches/crime in our jurisdiction”.

Its purpose is to be the eyes and ears of the country, not only locally, but beyond that to regional and international capacities, Nottage said.

But it remains unclear what specific role the NIA has played in the fight against crime.

On crime, the FNM promised to develop a modern, efficient, crime-fighting machine “properly manned, trained, educated and equipped to prevent crime where possible, detect crime when it occurs and bring those responsible to account before the courts”.

To this end, it said it would establish, build and equip an independent forensic lab; obtain state-of-the -art technology; conduct a review of compensation for police officers and reintroduce term limits for the heads of law enforcement agencies.

The party also said it would identify an external inspector to review the efficiency and effectiveness of the various enforcement agencies.

The FNM pledged it would “privatize the Bahamas Electricity Corporation (BEC) to ensure Bahamian ownership through majority shareholding”.

In February 2016, the government signed a management agreement with PowerSecure to manage Bahamas Power and Light (BPL), the wholly owned subsidiary of BEC, to bring down the cost of electricity and improve service and reliability.

But the company has been challenged to do the latter with frequent and persistent island-wide outages in recent months.

The opposition also said it would create a renewable energy economy by supporting a national solarization program; reduce the cost of energy by modernizing power generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure and introduce a pre-paid ‘smart metering/advanced metering infrastructure’.

On the economy, the FNM promised it would promote fiscal discipline by reviewing and improving the budgeting process; provide incentives to encourage efficient revenue collection of all taxes; reduce real property tax to pensioners and “unleash the potential ingenuity of the Bahamian entrepreneur to stimulate, expand and sustain both themselves and our economy going forward”.



