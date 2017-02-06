Date:
FNM manifesto outlines plan to boost SMEs
Party will seek to empower a new class of entrepreneurs

  Ratified candidates for the Free National Movement (FNM) take a photo with the party's leader, Dr. Hubert Minnis, last week on Monday.

CHESTER ROBARDS
Senior Business Reporter
chester@nasguard.com

Published: Feb 06, 2017

The Free National Movement (FNM) hopes it can boost economic activity in the country by strengthening small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurs, and by right-sizing the government agencies relevant to the SME sector, if the party becomes the next government.

The FNM released its Manifesto 2017 last week, in which it lays out its plan to bolster the SME sector, which continues to struggle because of poor government support and decentralized government processes.

The FNM's plan recognizes the importance of helping Bahamians to build and grow businesses and participate in trade.

"The Free National Movement recognizes that the stability of any economy depends on the strength of its middle class and small and medium-sized businesses," the manifesto says.

"As a result, in its next administration, the FNM will focus on empowering a new class of entrepreneurs, utilizing the buying strength of government and government's influence in the private sector."

Part of the FNM's plan seeks to fix the vexing problem business starters face of having to visit multiple agencies multiple times. The party's manifesto suggests the creation of an SME Act that would consolidate government agencies and create incentives and services essential to starting a business.

The FNM will also seek to amend financial legislation that would "streamline and standardize" the procedures for opening domestic bank accounts.

It will also "encourage commercial banks to establish small business units staffed with competent professionals experienced in business incubators, finance and marketing, to broaden their risk profile for startups and SMEs".

The FNM’s plan also calls for commercial banks to provide mentorship and guidance throughout a startup's growth stages.

The party also promises to grant "tax inducements and incentives" to SMEs that will be "comparable to, or in line with, those given to foreign investors engaged in the same or similar fields".

The party also promises to provide business incentives to businesses that offer certain goods and services, such as those involved in renewable energy, culture, export, agriculture and fisheries, manufacturing and authentic Bahamian souvenirs. It will also give VAT credit to companies that purchase locally.

The FNM's plan will also give a financial boost to entrepreneurs by injecting a one-time contribution of $5 million into the existing Bahamas Entrepreneurial Venture Fund.


Quick Links