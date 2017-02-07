Hundreds turn out for free CPR classes

Hundreds of Bahamians are better equipped to help save the lives of someone around them who may be in an emergency medical situation after spending their Saturday learning key CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) techniques, in commemoration of February as Heart Month.

The Bahamas Heart Association hosted a free one-day CPR course in keeping with its mandate of "Mending Hearts... Saving Lives". Association members worked along with the University of The Bahamas’ Health and Safety Committee to guide more than 250 participants through the course.

Participants learned basic First Aid and CPR techniques such as how to assist a choking adult or a choking child (abdominal thrusts and back blows), how to perform CPR (rescue breaths along with chest compression on infants and adults), and how to use an AED (automated external defibrillator).

Dr. Erecia Hepburn of the Bahamas Heart Association considered the group's first event for the year a success, noting that: "We now have about 250 persons who know what to do in case someone is in need of CPR, which is important because heart disease is the number one killer in The Bahamas".

Sessions took place at the Michael Eldon Building, University of The Bahamas from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Doctors Hospital also participated.

Heart month activities continue with the Heart Ball, a black-tie affair to be held at the Melia Nassau Beach resort on Saturday, February 11. Community outreach events continue on February 16 with a Health Fair to be held at J Line Fitness, Shirley Street from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

On Friday, February 17, members of the public are encouraged to wear red and purchase a red dress pin from the Bahamas Heart Association in honor of a healthy heart.

Heart month wraps up with a health walk/run on Saturday, February 25 at Arawak Cay beginning at 6 p.m. Registration is $15.

The Bahamas Heart Association is the educational arm of the Sir Victor Sassoon (Bahamas) Heart Foundation. It is a civic organisation that brings awareness to heart and health issues through education.



