Women in leadership course successful at UB

Women from a cross section of the Bahamian society came together for two days to participate in the Women in Leadership and Decision Making Course at the University of The Bahamas (UB). This is the first official course hosted at the university since transforming from a college.

About 20 women participated in the course this past weekend, ranging from professionals from the banking, medical, trade union and other fields, to UB students and homemakers.

"This course, designed to promote women, will look at how do we actually transform ourselves first, and then others that we have been called to lead," Gaynel Curry told those gathered for the opening ceremony on Friday, February 4.

Curry, director of the Department of Gender and Family Affairs of the Ministry of Social Services and Community Development, was elated to announce that the Ministry has successfully partnered with the Caribbean Institute of Women in Leadership (CIWIL) to present this course.

Anande Trotman-Jospeh representing CIWIL, began interacting with Bahamians from her flight to New Providence. She discovered, she said, that our socio-economic conditions are similar. Women specifically, she said, share so many of the same concerns in terms of the protection of our rights.

Noting the cross section of attendees, Trotman-Joseph likened it to the variety of women across the Caribbean, and called for women to "find common ground even though we may be in different seasons in our lives".

"We are women; we are sisters; we are Caribbean, and in this part of the world, we are holding up more than half of the sky," she said.

In leadership, she added, it is important "not to acknowledge the ego in leadership, but become transformational leaders knowing your purpose, what you faced, and what you were able to overcome".

Keshelle Kerr hosted the opening ceremonies, held at the Harry C. Moore Library Theatre at UB. Kerr, who plans to release another book this year, reminded women in leadership that saving and investing in ventures together is also empowering.

Paulette Adderley-Zonicle, the first female consul general to be appointed to Washington, D.C. by the Bahamas government, delivered the keynote address, calling on Bahamian women to consider themselves as leaders no matter what position they are in.

Having grown up in the Grove, Ms. Zonicle notes that she watched her mother and other mothers in the area serve as leaders in their households and communities, being the very life blood of them. She encouraged attendees to consider themselves a leader in whatever capacity they are in, whether they are the boss or not. By making the conscious decision to lead, she said, you carve a path of excellence that others will want to follow. Hers includes a long career in radio and television, and a term as a Senator in government.

She recalled when first given the assignment of consul general, Prime Minister Christie encouraged her with words she will never forget: "You are representing a country and a people". “Therefore,” she said, “every Bahamian woman, in whatever goal they strive after in life, must remember that they are not only representing themselves or those in their circle, but an entire nation”.

She shared touching stories of visiting Bahamian inmates in American prisons, including an 88-year-old, and so many who have not seen a fellow Bahamian in many years before her visit. She spoke of her efforts to assist Bahamian students, and her tenacity in continuing to promote The Bahamas to everyone she meets from around the world. She often encourages Bahamian students to return home after the completion of their studies, noting that "there are so many facets of our development that have not yet been touched". She is currently finalising a scholarship program that will require recipients to return home and help to develop their country.

"True leadership is a product of inspiration; genuine leadership is an internal disposition which emulates self-worth," she said.

Glenys Hanna-Martin, minister of transport and aviation, gave remarks on behalf of Melanie Griffin, minister of social services and community development, who was traveling. She was impressed at the cross section of Bahamian women who signed up for the course, some having been financed by a scholarship.

She noted that The Bahamas has some gains in the development process, particularly with equal access for women and girls in education, health and employment. In education, for example, girls continue to outperform boys at the secondary levels, and at the tertiary level, UB indicates that 77 percent of its 2015/ 2016 graduates were females.

"Learning about leadership and its affiliated pros and cons within the relatively secure space of a classroom setting is a great start," she said, "But assuming progressively visible leadership roles requires courage to challenge norms, and sacrifice one's time, finances and, at times, even relationships".

They are challenges, Hanna-Martin added, that can be overcome, but must be considered when speaking of leadership.

Attendees included Dr. Reyes of Fleming St. Clinic, Ms. McDonald of Bank of The Bahamas, union leader Jenny Isaacs-Dotson, and Mr. Mitchell of the University of The Bahamas.

The opening ceremony also featured a live radio remote with radio personality Hope Shelly Ann of Kiss FM.



