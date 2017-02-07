Date:
sub_save_img

Jury seated in assault with intent to rape trial
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
Published: Feb 07, 2017

A jury was seated yesterday in the trial of a man accused of assaulting a woman in a downtown office with the intent to rape her.

The prosecution, headed by Stephanie Pintard and Anishka Hanchell, will open their case against Davardo Knowles today.

Knowles has denied the charge of assault with intent to rape in respect of the crime that allegedly took place on October 31, 2014.

Knowles does not have a lawyer and is in custody.

In other court news, the trial of two men accused of murder is set to begin on Wednesday before Justice Deborah Fraser.

Lynden Prosper and Alex Pratt are responsible for the September 16, 2014 shooting death of Dakeil Curry, who was known as “S” at Johnson Road.

Ian Cargill appears for Prosper and Sonia Timothy represents Pratt.


