GBHRA calls on PM to handle Mitchell

The Grand Bahama Human Rights Association (GBHRA) said it believes Foreign Affairs and Immigration Minister Fred Mitchell’s “reckless attacks” on human rights activists are “threatening the country’s good name internationally” and The Bahamas’ reputation could face “junk” status because of him following the ministry’s response to an open letter written by Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) President Kerry Kennedy.

The group called for the prime minister to intervene.

“It would seem that Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Fred Mitchell will not rest until the country’s image abroad is as feeble and tarnished as its current credit rating,” the group said in a press statement issued yesterday.

“Prime Minister Perry Christie must find the courage to rein in his reckless, unbalanced minister before The Bahamas' reputation has been downgraded to ‘junk’ status and we become a laughing stock in the international community.

“In his latest unhinged attack on universally respected American human rights activist Kerry Kennedy, Mitchell has again displayed some extremely concerning authoritarian tendencies that have increasingly become his trademark.

“All Bahamians should be concerned about the future of the country with such an individual anywhere near a position of power.”

The GBHRA’s comments follow a press statement issued by Mitchell to respond to the letter which invited the government to address various allegations regarding abuse and mistreatment of migrants at the Carmichael Road Detention Centre and claimed that the RFKHR was not allowed to enter the facility on a recent trip to the capital.

The statement, issued on Sunday, said, “The ministry regrets the tone of the letter which decries the objectives of the organization Robert F Kennedy Human Rights that states it is ‘committed to ensuring the highest standards of fairness, truth, and justice’.

“The letter is, again, replete with errors and exaggerations.

“The fact that Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights was able to freely enter the country and interview NGOs and leave without incident speaks to the normal exercise of a strong democracy in The Bahamas and the country’s routine protection of human rights.

“Unfortunately, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights has yet to be fully transparent with regard to its association with a disgruntled permanent resident and the so-called ‘environmental organization’ Save The Bays in following an evident political agenda in The Bahamas.

“The Bahamas government continues to put no reliance on their objectivity or commitment to the truth.

“With regard to ‘precautionary measures’ requested on behalf of Save The Bays, despite protestations of fearfulness by that organization’s principals, they have thus far refused to co-operate with the legitimate efforts of the authorities in seeking to ensure their protection from what must now be seen as spurious claims of imminent harm.”

The GBHRA said every opportunity is being taken to attack the messenger in an effort to distract from the message itself.

It defended Kennedy and her organization.

“His deranged ranting may play well to certain xenophobic elements within The Bahamas, but to the outside world, Mitchell is making us look like a silly, insecure banana republic run by delusional tin-pot dictators,” the GBHRA said.

“Kerry Kennedy and the organization she heads, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, are renowned internationally for their crucial human rights work, professional approach and unquestionable integrity.

“For a minister of the government of The Bahamas to malign such a courageous and upstanding organization, just because he doesn’t like the results of its investigation...is childish and sad.

“His absurd attempt at scaremongering through the spinning of crackpot conspiracy theories is downright embarrassing. No one takes it seriously.

“Prime Minister Christie, for the sake of our good name as a country, bring an end to this insanity before it is too late.”



