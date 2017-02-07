D’Aguilar: Just shut up on Baha Mar

Free National Movement (FNM) Montagu candidate Dionisio D’Aguilar said yesterday, while it is admirable that the government is trying to complete the Baha Mar deal, unless they have something “provable and concrete”, they need to “shut up” about it.

“The government is anxious to progress especially with the looming general election, so they want to be able to stand up and say, ‘Hey look we have solved this problem and everything is good, the PLP has rescued what was a disastrous situation,’” D’Aguilar said.

“In their anxiousness to be able to proclaim that, they’re getting ahead of themselves… about exactly how far along in the process that they are, saying that the deal is done, the property is closed, it cost us that much, we've struck the best deal on the ground.

“As time elapses it becomes incredibly apparent... [it is] an attempt to bamboozle the Bahamian people that they are further along in this process than they really are and really at the end of the day, their stupidity resulted in a two-year delay and a $2.5 billion loss to the Bahamian economy and they are trying their best to backpedal.

“While it’s admirable that they want to get the deal done in their desire to get in bed with the Chinese and make the Chinese the eventual owner of this hotel, they are finding out exactly what Mr. (Sarkis) Izmirlian found out, that there is always a delay, there's always an issue and they are not really good business people.”

Prime Minister Perry Christie announced on December 12 that the stalled Baha Mar resort was being sold to CTF BM Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Hong Kong conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited (CTFE).

He indicated while a sale and purchase agreement has been executed, there still remain “outstanding conditions and negotiations between the bank (Export-Import Bank of China, which financed the project) and CTF for various ancillary agreements”.

Baha Mar Senior Vice President of Administration and External Affairs Robert Sands said last week the closing of the purchase will be finalized once China Construction America (CCA) completes the construction of the project.

Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson said in a statement on Sunday that 15 contractors and 322 Bahamian employees have been engaged by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE).

She said in her statement, the government remains actively engaged in the advancement of the Baha Mar development and insisted the resort is on course to be a great success for The Bahamas.

It is anticipated that a total of 1,500 Bahamians will be engaged by April, she added.

D’Aguilar said yesterday, “There is great rush to hire people, it’s purely an election giving.

“So, let it all happen in time and when you are ready, let the people know.

“Stop trying to sell us a dream that is further along than it is.

“The fact that they have taken two years to bring it this far and they are going to be the first to say we saved this deal, one must look at the cost for taking the route they did.

“It’s been a fiasco and they will probably say it was something with Mr. Izmirlian, him and his board, which I was a part of, and how we screwed it up so royally, but they really should have stayed out of it and let the people that understand business deal with business, and just as Atlantis went through a bankruptcy proceeding and it emerged just fine, they should have adopted the same approach.

“...My only advice to them is... when you have something that's provable and concrete say it, but until that time just shut up.”



